Brad Marchand reveals he’s been trying his best to make Patrice Bergeron reconsider his Bruins retirement

In the realm of sports, the bond between teammates can run as deep as familial bonds and the relationship between Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron from the Boston Bruins is a true testament to that fact.

“We built an incredible friendship, we speak a lot, not only hockey stuff, but again just typical friends’ stuff, and I talk to him all the time about it,” Brad Marchand said while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show.

As Bergeron is retired, Marchand openly discussed his attempts to convince his teammate and friend to reconsider his decision. Marchand, who is known for his tenacity on the ice, seems to be applying the same level of persistence when it comes to Bergeron's retirement.

“I think he gets annoyed with how much I try to push him to come back at some point," Marchand said.

Marchand admitted acknowledging the delicate balance between encouragement and respect for Bergeron's decision-making process. Although he is eager for Bergeron to return, he also expressed support for Bergeron's excitement about the future:

“But I think he’s excited about his next step and, I try not to be too hard on him."

Brad Marchand surpasses legendary Bobby Orr on the Bruins all-time scoring list

Brad Marchand has moved ahead of Bobby Orr to secure the sixth position on the list of all-time leading scorers for the Bruins. This accomplishment holds significance considering Orr’s status not only among Bruins legends but also in the world of ice hockey.

The top spot on the Bruins all-time Points Leaders list is held by Ray Bourque with 1,506 points. Following closely behind are Johnny Bucyk with 1,339 points and former Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron with 1,040 points. Phil Espositos' 1,012 points and Rick Middleton’s 898 completes the top five rankings.

Marchand surpassing Orr’s points signifies a changing era and evolution within the game. Although Orr's career was unfortunately cut short due to injuries, his impact on both the game and the Bruins remains unforgettable.

Marchand’s achievement emphasizes not his only skill but also the support he has received from his teammates throughout his career.