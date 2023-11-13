Brad Marchand has his say on controversial referee decision that say him pick up unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

In the recent game between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens, there was a controversial referee decision involving Bruins captain Brad Marchand. This incident, which resulted in Marchand receiving a conduct penalty, has sparked debates amongst fans and analysts.

The controversy unfolded in the third period when the Canadien side were leading 2-1. Marchand was taken out of a play and believed a penalty should have been called but referee Chris Lee disagreed.

The Bruins captain was unhappy with the hall and expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision, which led to the referee penalizing him for unsportsmanlike conduct.

After the game, Brad Marchand addressed this incident during NESN's postgame coverage:

“I don’t know how it gets any more obvious than the call that he missed there,” Marchand told reporters. “But, I can’t let my emotions get the best of me there. It is what it is.”

Jim Montgomery, head coach of the Bruins was critical of his captain's actions. He expressed to reporters after the game:

“Can’t take those penalties. It’s inexcusable,” Montgomery told reporters after the game. “Refs ref games. Players play games.”

Despite the penalty, Marchand managed to score a power-play goal at 12:58 and it helped tie the game at two and led to overtime. However, the Bruins ended up losing to the Canadiens, ending their 10-game winning streak against the latter dating back to the 2019-2020 season.

Brad Marchand's journey with the Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins drafted their captain as the 71st overall pick during the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

He began his career with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League before making his debut in the NHL during the 2009-2010 season.

Marchand is known for his ability to get under the skin of his opponents, but it is his scoring prowess that truly sets him apart. He has consistently been one of the scorers for the Bruins and has been selected for the NHL All-Star team multiple times.

His success extends beyond club competitions as he has also had opportunities to represent Canada on an international stage. Marchand's participation played a role in Canada winning gold at the 2016 Hockey World Cup.

Despite his accomplishments on the ice, Marchand often found himself embroiled in controversy due to his aggressive playing style and has been suspended multiple times by the NHL for various on-ice incidents. However, Marchand has shown maturity in recent years and was named the Bruins' captain prior to the 2021-2022 season.