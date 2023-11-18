Brad Marchand has his say on Milan Lucic's arrest over alleged domestic incident

The Boston Bruins find themselves amid a challenging situation as veteran forward Milan Lucic takes an indefinite leave of absence from the team following an incident in Boston on Friday. Lucic, currently a long-term injured reserve due to an ankle injury, had last played on October 21, and his recovery was reportedly slower than anticipated.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Bruins expressed their awareness of the situation, emphasizing the seriousness of the matter. According to reports, Lucic was arrested by the police following a domestic altercation.

The team captain, Brad Marchand, said he had not communicated with Lucic.

"We're aware of what happened last night with Looch. The biggest thing for us is we care a lot about their family. We're a family in here. We're all very, very close. So, we're very concerned and upset for them and what they're going through, but we have a lot of support for (his wife) Brittany and the kids and Looch himself," said Marchand to reporters.

Marchand emphasized the team's close-knit bond and that they support Lucic and his family during this difficult time. He said,

“Because of that, out of respect for them, that will be it for now. We don’t have any details. We don’t know what happened and what’s gone on, so it’s hard to comment on much of it. But I’ve known Looch for a long time. He’s a good friend, and it’s tough to see your teammates, friends and their families going through stuff like this.”

Marchand added,

"So yeah, we are worried about Britt and the kids and Looch himself, but they have all the support in the world. Anything they need, we’re here for them. But yeah, until we know, it’s tough to comment much on it.”

Milan Lucic's Return to the Bruins

Milan Lucic, who began his career with the Bruins in the 2007-08 season, played a crucial role in the team's 2011 Stanley Cup victory.

After stints with the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, Lucic returned to the Bruins, signing a one-year contract. However, he has only played in four games this season, contributing two assists.

Marchand also said,

"With things like this, we're all people. They affect you. But the biggest thing we can do is come in and do our job. We have to come and focus on the game. The biggest thing is trying to stay in the moment. It's something we've always preached in here."

Marchand acknowledged the impact of off-ice incidents on the team but emphasized the need to remain professional and focus on their responsibilities.