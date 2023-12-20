Brad Marchand surpasses NHL legend in Bruins' all-time scoring list

Brad Marchand solidifies his legacy with the Boston Bruins by scoring his latest goal against the Minnesota Wild. Marchand has surpassed the legendary Bobby Orr to claim the sixth spot on the Bruins’ all-time scoring list.

This is a significant accomplishment considering Orr’s stature in the world of hockey, not just within the realm of Bruins legends.

Ray Bourque leads the Bruins All-Time Points Leaders list with an astounding 1,506 points.

He is followed by Johnny Bucyk with 1,339 points and the former Bruins’ captain, Patrice Bergeron, with 1,040 points. Phil Esposito’s 1,012 points and Rick Middleton’s 898 round out the top five.

Marchand’s overtaking of Orr’s point total from 888 to 889 carries significance as it represents a changing era and evolution within the game. While Orr’s career was unfortunately cut short due to injuries, his impact on the game and the Bruins is indelible.

Marchand’s achievement highlights both his skill and the support of his teammates throughout his career.

Boston Bruins lost the game 4-3 to the Wild.

Brad Marchand’s contract

Brad Marchand signed his current contract with the Bruins on September 26, 2016, for eight years, reflecting how valuable he is to the team. The contract is worth $49 million with an annual cap hit of $6.125 million, highlighting his role as a core player for the franchise.

For the 2023-24 season, Marchand’s salary is $5 million, consisting of $2 million in signing bonuses and $3 million in base salary. In his time playing in the NHL, he has inked four deals that amount to a value of $74,465,000.

After the expiry of his current deal, he will become an unrestricted free agent.