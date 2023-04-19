Brad Marchand on Zdeno Chara's Boston Marathon performance - "Surprised he didn't throw people into the crowd"

Brad Marchand, a forward for the Boston Bruins, recently made a lighthearted comment about his former teammate Zdeno Chara. This was after his participation in the Boston Marathon.

Chara, who is currently playing for the Washington Capitals, participated in the 2021 Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18th.

The marathon is a significant event in Boston. Chara, who played for the Bruins for 14 seasons, has become a beloved figure in the city.

Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski Brad Marchand on Zdeno Chara in the Boston Marathon: "I was surprised he didn't win the race, to be honest with you. That he didn't throw people into the crowd and go for the win." @NHLBruins

Marchand said:

“I was surprised he didn’t win the race, to be honest with you. That he didn’t throw people into the crowd and go for the win.”

While Brad Marchand’s comment was made in jest, it shows the friendly relationship between the two players. Chara and Marchand played together for the Bruins for nine seasons. During that time, they developed a close friendship both on and off the ice.

Chara, who is known for his towering height of 6’9”, was a captain for the Bruins during his time with the team. Marchand, who is one of the league’s most skilled agitators, was one of Chara’s alternate captains and looked up to him as a leader.

In addition to their success on the ice, Chara and Brad Marchand’s friendship was evident off the ice as well. The two often shared laughs and jokes during interviews and even attended each other’s weddings.

In one 2021 incident, the Boston Bruins paid tribute to former captain Zdeno Chara with a video tribute on the TD Garden video board. Chara took to Instagram to thank the people of Boston for the heartfelt moment. In response to Chara's post, his former teammate Brad Marchand commented with a humorous quip, writing, "Stop cross checking me." Chara responded with a simple shrug emoji.

Brad Marchand's wife Katrina Sloane and their relationship history

Brad Marchand, the Canadian professional ice hockey left winger, is not only known for his impressive skills on the ice but also for his beautiful family. Marchand tied the knot with his wife Katrina Sloane in 2015. Since then, the couple has been going strong.

Katrina Sloane, a home designer from Rhode Island, came into the limelight after her marriage to the NHL star. The couple's romantic relationship began in 2011, and they have been inseparable ever since.

While there is not much information available about how they met one another, Sloane often posts about her husband on social media, giving us a glimpse into their beautiful relationship.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sawyer, who has been the apple of their eye ever since. Their family expanded even further in February 2022 when the couple welcomed their youngest child, Rue, into the world. The Marchand family has been nothing but a source of happiness and love.

