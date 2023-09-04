Brad Maxwell cause of death: How did Minnesota North Stars legend die?

The hockey world was struck by profound sadness on September 3, 2023, as Brad Maxwell, a legendary defenseman who played for the Minnesota North Stars during their glory years, passed away at the age of 66. The cause of his untimely demise was an aggressive form of lung cancer, a battle that he fought valiantly until the very end.

The news of Brad Maxwell's passing was confirmed by the organizers of a GoFundMe campaign that had been established when his cancer diagnosis was first revealed to the public in August. The campaign, initiated to support Maxwell and his family during this challenging time, showed the outpouring of love and admiration he had garnered over the years. As of now, the campaign has amassed around $27,000, inching closer to its $75,000 goal.

The organizers of the GoFundMe campaign issued a heartfelt message,

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Brad 'Maxy' Maxwell on September 3rd, 2023. Those who knew him were truly lucky, and he will be deeply missed. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

In the wake of Maxwell's passing, the hockey community, including former teammates, opponents, and fans, united to pay their respects to the man known for his toughness on the ice and his kindness off it. Wes Walz, a former star of the Minnesota Wild tweeted,

"Gut punch tonight hearing the news. Kind man with a big heart. RIP Maxy."

Remembering Brad Maxwell's NHL career

Brad Maxwell's journey in the NHL was nothing short of remarkable. The majority of his illustrious 10-year NHL career was spent donning the Minnesota North Stars jersey, spanning from 1977 to 1985 and culminating in a final season in 1986-87.

One of the pinnacle moments of Maxwell's career came during the 1983-84 season when he earned the honor of becoming an NHL All-Star. It was a season that saw him set career highs with an impressive 19 goals and 54 assists, forming his reputation as one of the league's standout defensemen.

Over the course of his storied career, Brad Maxwell compiled a remarkable stat line, tallying 98 goals and assisting on 270 more. His impact on the game extended far beyond the scoresheet, as he was a role model for young players.

Maxwell's remarkable journey began in 1977 when he was drafted into the NHL. At the tender age of 20, he burst onto the scene with a display of his immense talent, recording 18 goals and 29 assists during his rookie campaign.