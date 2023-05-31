The Toronto Maple Leafs have named Brad Treliving their new General Manager. The hiriing has sparked a range of reactions among fans on Twitter.

While some supporters expressed hope for a positive change, others voiced concerns and skepticism about the team's future under Treliving's leadership.

Amid the news, one disgruntled fan took to Twitter, exclaiming:

"Here's to another decade of complete ineptitude and playoff misery."

This tweet encapsulated the frustration and disappointment that has been palpable among the Maple Leafs faithful. The Maple Leafs have endured a prolonged Stanley Cup drought and a series of disappointing postseason performances. The fan's sentiment reflects a lingering skepticism and fear of recurring shortcomings under the team's new management.

Another fan expressed disbelief in the decision, tweeting:

"So you fired your GM to replace him with someone objectively worse? Someone seriously did this without huffing glue first?"

This tweet reflects the cynicism and doubt that some fans hold toward Brad Treliving's abilities to steer the team in the right direction. The fan's humorous mention of "huffing glue" suggests a sense of incredulity and frustration with what they perceive as a questionable decision.

The news of Treliving's appointment also raised concerns about the future of star player Auston Matthews. One anxious fan tweeted:

"Oh boy, we are so screwed now! Say goodbye to Matthews!"

This reaction echoes the worries among some fans who fear that the change in management might adversely impact the team's ability to retain key players.

The departure of Kyle Dubas and the pressure on Toronto Maple Leafs and Brad Treliving

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a surprising announcement on May 19. They revealed that General Manager Kyle Dubas would not be returning to the team for the upcoming season. The decision to part ways with Dubas was confirmed by Brendan Shanahan, the President and Alternate Governor of the organization.

Dubas's contract with the Maple Leafs was set to expire on June 30. It was made clear that he would not be continuing in his role as the team's General Manager. The departure of Kyle Dubas marks a significant change for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He played a key role in how their roster is currently constructed.

Brad Treliving is aware of the team's high expectations. He is also aware of the pressure that comes with leading one of the NHL's most storied franchises. As the team moves forward under Treliving's guidance, it remains to be seen how the new GM will address the concerns and doubts.

