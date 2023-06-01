In a highly anticipated move, the Toronto Maple Leafs introduced Brad Treliving as their new general manager, succeeding Kyle Dubas. Treliving wasted no time diving into the complexities of the team's situation and expressed his excitement, humility and recognition of the immense responsibility that comes with the Leafs.

Addressing one of the most pressing issues, Treliving discussed the team's renowned "Core Four" forwards comprising Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares.

Despite criticism surrounding their playoff performances, Treliving emphasized his excitement about these players and stressed the need to review everything carefully. He highlighted his intention to protect his players and foster an environment conducive to improvement.

"Having those players excites me. ... We're gonna review everything," Treliving said. "I want to stress strongly: I'm not about coming in and making a statement. You can throw a body onto the tarmac, and it might look good for a headline, but are you getting any better?

"At the end of the day, it's about getting better, and just being different doesn't necessarily make you better."

Acknowledging the scrutiny and expectations that come with being part of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Brad Treliving emphasized that success or challenges do not rest solely on the shoulders of a few individuals. Instead, he asserted that the team's accomplishments or setbacks are a collective effort, involving all 23 members of the organization.

Treliving expressed gratitude for the talent the "Core Four" brings, alongside the rest of the team.

"I'm coming in from an outside lens. This idea of the Core Four and all those types of things, my job is to protect them," he said. "I'm fiercely protective of my players. But this can't be about the Core Four. This is about the Toronto Maple Leafs. ... It's about the 23 guys that we're gonna have in this organization."

When pressed about the possibility of making significant moves, Treliving assured that all options would be considered. However, he emphasized that change for the sake of change is not the approach he intends to take.

Rather, he will evaluate potential moves based on their potential to make the team better, keeping the collective success of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the forefront of his decision-making process:

"We will look at all things."

His focus on the team as a whole rather than any particular individuals becomes evident. With a commitment to improvement and a desire to protect his players, Brad Treliving aims to navigate the challenges and expectations that come with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Only time will tell how his leadership will shape the team's future, but his emphasis on collective effort and improvement bodes well for the Leafs' quest for success.

Extending Matthews & assessing Keefe's future - Brad Treliving takes charge

Brad Treliving, Toronto Maple Leafs general manager, prioritizes securing an extension for Auston Matthews with one year left on his contract. Building a strong relationship and mutual understanding takes precedence over negotiations.

With uncertainty surrounding head coach Sheldon Keefe's future after Kyle Dubas' departure, Treliving acknowledged Keefe's unique situation. He praised Keefe for improving the team's defensive play and plans to evaluate him thoroughly before making any judgments. Keefe's tenure has seen a 166-71-30 regular-season record for the Maple Leafs.

