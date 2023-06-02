Brad Treliving gives introductory press conference, dishes on coaching situation, Auston Matthews, and the state of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Former Calgary Flames general manager, Brad Treliving, made his debut in front of the Toronto media alongside Brendan Shanahan, the president of the Toronto Maple Leafs, in an introductory press conference. Treliving began by expressing his gratitude to the Flames organization and the city of Calgary for the incredible nine years he spent there. He acknowledged the support and passion of Flames fans and emphasized the special place that hockey holds in their hearts.

Brad Treliving lays out details on Auston Matthews, Sheldon Keefe, and more

Brad Treliving then turned his attention to the Toronto market, he recognized its status as one of the most hockey-crazed cities in the world. He conveyed his excitement and honor to be a part of the Maple Leafs organization, highlighting the team's rich history and the enthusiasm of its loyal fan base. Treliving expressed his commitment to working hard and bringing success to a city that holds hockey in such high regard.

We don't get to live it, but there's a special feeling when you come in here as a visitor, when you come in here scouting, when you come in here, as when you were young, as a fan. It's the leafs, it means something. And so to me, I sit in front of you today excited, humbled.

When questioned about Auston Matthews' contract situation, Treliving chose not to delve into specifics but spoke highly of Matthews' exceptional on-ice skills, acknowledging his status as one of the league's top talents. He made it clear that contract negotiations would not be discussed publicly and emphasized the priority of building a relationship with Matthews.

We're not going to get into any public discourse about contracts. We know where these contracts are at. Auston is one of the elite players in the world. You know, we're not talking about a good player in the in the league, we're talking about an elite player in the world. Getting to know Auston is a priority. But outside of the contract, step number one is just getting to build that relationship.

Regarding the future of head coach Sheldon Keefe, Treliving was candid and expressed uncertainty about what lies ahead. He stressed the importance of evaluating and assessing the team's coaching situation thoroughly to make the right decisions for the team's progress.

You know, he's in he's in a he's in a unique situation. But that's, you know, that's the business...I think he's a really good coach. My view is determining whether a guy's good, bad, or indifferent. You have to work with him. You have to get to know him. So we're gonna sit down and we're gonna, we're gonna go through it.

Brad Treliving's introductory press conference as the new general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs was filled with gratitude, excitement, and a keen sense of the organization's rich hockey heritage. While he refrained from discussing contract details or making definitive statements about the coaching staff, Treliving's words hinted at his determination to build a successful team in a city renowned for its passion for the game. With his experience and commitment, Treliving aims to make a significant impact on the Maple Leafs organization and bring joy to their passionate fan base.

