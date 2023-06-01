Brad Treliving became the 18th general manager in the history of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. He was appointed after the Leafs decided to part ways with Kyle Dubas on May 19.

Following the appointment, Brad's father, Jim Treliving, who is also the owner of the famous Boston Pizza restaurant chain in Toronto, proudly took to Twitter and congratulated his son. He also thanked the entire hockey community for their good wishes.

"Thanks to the entire hockey community for the well wishes. I'm a very proud Dad and I'm very happy to be an emergency back-up goalie if the time comes. Let's go @Maple Leafs"

Toronto Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan is confident in Brad Treliving's leadership

After the Toronto Maple Leafs decided to release Kyle Dubas after five seasons on May 19, the club began looking for a new candidate for the vacant position, and Treliving's started floating within the organization from Day 1.

On Wednesday, club president Brendan Shanahan announced Brad Treliving as the new general manager and said that he is confident Treliving's leadership and vision will help in elevating the Maple Leafs' pursuit of a championship.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Brad into the Maple Leafs organization," said Brendan Shanahan. "Brad brings a wealth of knowledge from his years of experience as a General Manager and hockey executive in Calgary, Arizona and beyond.

"We are confident that Brad's leadership and strategic vision will elevate the Maple Leafs in our continued pursuit of a championship," he added.

Treliving thanked all of the board members for their support throughout the process and expressed his excitement to be part of one of the "Original Six" teams, emphasizing the importance of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the hockey community.

"I am very excited and honoured to join the Toronto Maple Leafs as General Manager," he said. "I would like to thank Brendan, MLSE and its Board for their support throughout this process. I'm thrilled to join an Original Six team and recognize how much the Maple Leafs mean to this community. This is a very exciting day for my family and I."

Prior to joining the Toronto Maple Leafs, Brad served as the general manager of the Calgary Flames for nine years. He helped the Flames reach the playoffs five times and win the Pacific Division title twice during his stay.

