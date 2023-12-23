Brady Tkachuk delivers his take on Ottawa Senators slump to 6 games: "This is not fun right now"

The Ottawa Senators' 2023-24 season has taken an unexpected turn, and captain Brady Tkachuk didn't mince his words in a recent statement following the team's sixth consecutive loss, a 6-4 defeat at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche. The slump, coupled with the firing of head coach D.J. Smith, has left the Senators in a precarious position, with a record of 11-17 and playoff hopes dwindling.

Brady Tkachuk, known for his candor, expressed the frustration and disappointment the team is currently facing:

"It's hard to look at positives right now," Tkachuk said, as reported by Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch. "It's a pretty s****y feeling, and I don't think I've felt worse in my life. This is not fun right now."

The Senators' recent struggles are evident in their inability to secure a win since Dec. 9 against the Detroit Red Wings. In the six-game skid, they have conceded a troubling 29 goals, showcasing defensive vulnerabilities. The losses have come at the hands of formidable opponents, including the Carolina Hurricanes, St. Louis Blues, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes and the Colorado Avalanche.

Taking on the responsibility as a team leader, Tkachuk acknowledged the need for improvement:

"At the end of the day, it starts with me as a leader," he admitted. "I've got to do a better job. Individually I'm not there, I'm not playing where I need to be playing. I feel like it's trickling down. It's on me as the guy in charge, as a leader, to do a better job. It's unfortunate. I've got to find a way to do a better job and help this team win."

Despite Brady Tkachuk's personal struggles, the 24-year-old forward has managed to accumulate 21 points in 28 games, ranking fourth in team scoring. However, his recent point production has dipped, with only two points in his last eight games. This comes after an impressive 2022-23 season, where Tkachuk notched a career-high 35 goals and 83 points.

What does the path ahead look like for Brady Tkachuk's Senators under their new coaching tandem?

The abrupt firing of coach D.J. Smith after a 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights added further turbulence to the Senators' season. Jacques Martin has stepped in as the interim head coach, accompanied by Daniel Alfredsson, the Ottawa legend appointed as an assistant coach. Despite their efforts, the duo remains without a point through two games.

The team, now under new coaching leadership, will strive to regroup and halt their losing streak when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday before the Christmas break.