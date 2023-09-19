Brady Tkachuk elects New York's "worst restaurant," now shutdown as his go-to

A recent NHL superstar poll asked Brady Tkachuk and other players several questions ranging from rule changes to must-see players. One question that stood out was,

"Is there one restaurant you absolutely have to hit on the road every year?"

Although the responses varied, Tkachuk's choice was particularly unique and unexpected.

Tkachuk, the dynamic left winger and captain of the Ottawa Senators, gave a surprising answer to the question. His go-to restaurant on the road is none other than Nusr-Et in New York, famously associated with the enigmatic chef known as "Salt Bae."

The restaurant, with its extravagant cuts of meat and theatrical seasoning techniques, has gained worldwide fame, thanks in no small part to Salt Bae's viral salt-sprinkling video.

While Nusr-Et in New York may not be one's first choice, Tkachuk's selection reflects his distinctive taste and willingness to explore unconventional dining experiences. It's a departure from the typical answers you might expect from NHL players, who often opt for familiar and reliable options when dining on the road.

But Tkachuk didn't stop there. He also mentioned Carbone's as another excellent dining choice while on the road. Carbone's, known for its classic Italian-American cuisine, is a more traditional pick compared to the theatricality of Nusr-Et. Tkachuk's willingness to appreciate both ends of the culinary spectrum shows his dynamic choices when it comes to taste.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Tkachuk is a rising star in the NHL. He was the Ottawa Senators' fourth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and has since become a vital part of the team's future. Tkachuk's combination of skill, physicality, and leadership qualities have earned him the captain's role for the Senators, making him a player to watch out for in the upcoming season.

Brady Tkachuk's confidence in Jake Sanderson

Tkachuk's confidence received a boost following the Ottawa Senators' significant move in September 2023, signing defenseman Jake Sanderson to a substantial eight-year contract worth $64,400,000.

This long-term commitment, keeping the young defenseman with the Senators until the 2031-32 season, raised eyebrows and generated interest, particularly given Sanderson's relatively limited NHL experience of just 77 games.

Speaking at the NHL/NHLPA player media tour in suburban Las Vegas, Tkachuk said,

"For the people that don't know, they'll know soon enough."

The captain's statement held a subtle cautionary note, indicating that Sanderson's skill and influence on the team would gradually become more apparent to everyone as time went on.