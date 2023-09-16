Brady Tkachuk issues a message for those doubting $64,400,000 star defenseman

Brady Tkachuk is quite confident after the Ottawa Senators signed defenseman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year, $64,400,000 contract in September 2023. The deal, which ties the young blueliner to the Senators until 2031-32, drew attention and curiosity due to Sanderson's limited NHL experience of just 77 games.

However, Senators captain Brady Tkachuk has a clear message for those who may doubt the team's significant investment in Sanderson.

Speaking at the NHL/NHLPA player media tour in suburban Las Vegas, Brady Tkachuk said:

"For the people that don't know, they'll know soon enough."

The captain's words carried a hint of warning, suggesting that Sanderson's talent and impact on the team would become evident to all in due time.

Tkachuk, a 23-year-old forward, emphasized Sanderson's significance to the Ottawa Senators. He said:

“People don’t know how special a player he is. The 77 games he played for us, [Sanderson] changed the complexion of our team. I’m really excited for what’s to come with him.”

The Ottawa captain expressed his surprise at how well Sanderson handled the transition from college hockey to the NHL.

Tkachuk said:

“Very shocked. Coming out of college, some guys can’t handle that speed, size, toughness and a lot of skill. He handled it so well. I didn’t realize how fast he was, how good of a skater. He never seems to be out of position.”

Sanderson, a 21-year-old hailing from Whitefish, Montana, recorded four goals and 32 points during the 2022-23 season. He showcased his capabilities within a defensive lineup that featured experienced players like Thomas Chabot and Jakob Chychrun.

Brady Tkachuk believes sky is the limit for Sanderson

Tkachuk said:

“Our group has experienced the lows. Each year we’re getting closer to where we want to get to. That’s what’s gonna make it special. When we do accomplish what we want to accomplish, we faced that adversity, faced the tough times, and got better because of it.

“Sky’s the limit for him, excited to see the potential. And even more excited for the people that don’t know and are shocked at his contract to see what he’s all about.”

As for Tkachuk himself, he is determined to lead the Ottawa Senators back to the playoffs, aiming to achieve postseason success for the first time in his career.

In Tkachuk's eyes, Jake Sanderson will play a crucial role in the Senators' journey back to playoff contention.