Brady Tkachuk on Ottawa Senators' 4-game losing streak: "Most frustrated I've been"

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk reflected on his team's fourth consecutive defeat, a 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, on Sunday. In a post-game interview, Tkachuk shared his perspective on the challenges ahead for the struggling team.

Tkachuk acknowledged the frustration within the team:

"This is probably the most frustrated I've been and the group's been."

He emphasized the need for the team to regroup and rediscover their game.

"We gotta find a way to put our best effort, best game on Tuesday," Tkachuk remarked.

Addressing the mental aspect of the game, Tkachuk agreed with the coach's assessment:

"I think that's something that our group needs to work on. We can't let that body language show."

Tkachuk recognized that negative body language can be a sign of defeat as he emphasized the importance of maintaining composure during tough times. Despite the frustration, Tkachuk remained resolute:

"Everybody wants to win so badly. Of course, it's not as easy to do in this league."

Tkachuk acknowledged the challenges of competing in the NHL and stressed the team's determination to find a way to turn the tide:

"We have to find a way to give it our absolute best."

As the Senators look ahead to their next game, Brady Tkachuk's words reflect a captain determined to lead his team out of their losing streak.

Brady Tkachuk's stellar season so far with the Senators

In 26 games this season with the Ottawa Senators, Brady Tkachuk has netted an impressive 14 goals and provided seven assists, accumulating 21 points. In the last five games, Tkachuk's consistency has contributed to the team's efforts at both ends of the ice.

With 15 goals in his first 48 games, he has set records for shots on goal and single-season goal-scoring by a teenager. His exceptional contributions led to a significant seven-year, $57.5 million contract with the Senators in October 2021.

Tkachuk was subsequently appointed the tenth captain in team history in November 2021. In his 300th NHL game, he marked the milestone by scoring his 100th and 101st goals in a thrilling 3-2 win against the New York Rangers on Dec. 2, 2022.

Brady Tkachuk's rapid ascent in the league has solidified his impact, surpassing his father and older brother for the family's fastest first NHL goal.