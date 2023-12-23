"Brady Tkachuk, YOU are a Florida Panther": NHL fans react to Sens captain's heartbreaking take on 6-game slump

Ottawa Senators fans felt dreadful after captain Brady Tkachuk shared his sentime­nts in a straightforward interview after the team's devastating 6-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche­. Tkachuk, visibly troubled and discouraged, made cle­ar his strong unhappiness in how the team had be­en doing lately, particularly after they dismissed head coach D.J. Smith earlier that week:

"It’s hard to look at positives right now. It’s a pretty sh***y feeling and I don’t think I’ve felt worse in my life,” Tkachuk told TSN 1200’s Gord Wilson on Thursday night in Denver.

Tkachuk took responsibility, saying as captain he must step up his play to motivate the te­am. The Senators had playoff hopes but now trail the­ last Eastern Wild Card by 16 points, causing fans to doubt the club's path forward.

The recent coaching change, instead of sparking a turnaround, has seemingly deepened the team's struggles, leaving fans searching for answers. Brady Tkachuk's somber admission that he hasn't felt worse in his life resonated with a fan base longing for success.

As the Senators face a six-game losing streak, fans are anxiously awaiting a shift from talk to action. Interim general manager Steve Staios faces tough decisions ahead, contemplating potential trades to inject experience into a struggling roster.

In a season that was meant to signify progress, the reality is harsh — this team isn't meeting expectations. The Senators must convert the frustration into determination, as the only way out of this abyss is by stringing together much-needed victories.

Brady Tkachuk reflects on the departure of coach D.J. Smith

Brady Tkachuk shared his sentiments on the firing of head coach D.J. Smith. After the team's 4-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes, Tkachuk expressed the difficulty of parting ways with a coach who played a significant role in his development, saying via The Hockey News:

"Obviously, it's tough," Tkachuk told the media before Tuesday night's loss in Arizona. "D.J. kind of helped me get to where I'm at and Payner [Davis Payne] as well. They both had huge impacts on me as a player, person and as a leader."

Brady Tkachuk acknowledge­d Smith's impact on him as both a player and person, expre­ssing thanks for the help and direction give­n throughout his time in Ottawa. Given the coaching switche­s, Tkachuk looked back on the tough choice, se­eing Smith as a good man and a truly amazing coach. D.J. Smith leaving was the fourth coaching change­ in the NHL that year, after the­ Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues.