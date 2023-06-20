Brandon Bussi contract: How much does the Boston Bruins goalie earn in salary?

The Boston Bruins and the 24-year-old American goalie, Brandon Bussi, came to an agreement on a contract extension on Monday. The hockey star has been winning the hearts of Bruins fans since his entry on the ice, continuing his second professional contract. Bussi demonstrated his talents and helped the squad succeed during his tenure with the Providence.

Brandon Bussi inked a one-year contract with the Boston Bruins on June 19, 2023, for $775,000. The contract comprises $775,000 in cap hit with an annual average salary of $775,000. Bussi has earned a base salary of $775,000 and a minor salary of $100,000 for the current 2023-24 season.

Fan favorite hockey star Bussi has estimated career earnings of $165,865, which he has earned by signing two contracts throughout his professional hockey career. Bussi will be a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) by the end of the 2023-24 season when he turns 26.

Brandon Bussi’s professional hockey career

Brandon Bussi (Image via NHL)

Bruins goalie Brandon Bussi committed to playing college hockey for Western Michigan University in the 2019-20 season. His contributions were evident during the 2021-22 campaign when he was instrumental in the Broncos' historic victory. Bussi's outstanding goaltender abilities helped the Broncos earn their first-ever victory, a dramatic 2-1 overtime triumph against the Northwestern Huskies, in a memorable NCAA tournament game.

Bussi's vital 2.40 goals against average (GAA) placed him sixth among all goalies in the league and demonstrated his ability to limit opponents' scoring chances. He also achieved the second-highest save percentage of .924 in the league, underscoring his outstanding goaltending skills.

His well-deserved selection recognized the young hockey goaltender Bussi's outstanding performance in playing for the Atlantic Division in the 2023 AHL All-Star Game. Bussi was unexpectedly recalled to the NHL team, where he filled in as the Bruins' backup goaltender on April 12, 2023. Despite not getting a chance to play, his selection in the NHL lineup was a sign of his potential. Shortly after being recalled, he subsequently went back to the AHL.

Brandon Bussi's strong rookie performance earned him a spot on the AHL's All-Rookie Team at the end of the season, recognizing his outstanding achievements and effect all season long. With the advancement in the talented goalie’s professional hockey career, Boston Bruins fans and other team members await his prolific performance on the ice.

