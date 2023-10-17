Brandon Tanev injury: When is Seattle Kraken's winger expected to return?

Brandon Tanev, the winger of the Seattle Kraken, recently encountered a setback that's all too familiar in the thrilling landscape of professional ice hockey, an injury. This unexpected turn of events has left the team and its devoted fanbase in a state of concern.

What happened to Brandon Tanev?

The Seattle Kraken's season took an early unfortunate turn when forward Brandon Tanev sustained a lower-body injury during their game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Tanev, known for his fierce competitiveness and energy, is considered a vital asset to the Kraken's lineup. His absence due to injury was a significant blow to the team's early-season aspirations.

The injury occurred during the third period of the season opener when Tanev was hit by Vegas' Brett Howden. The hit resulted in a match penalty for an "illegal hit to the head" and a two-game suspension for Howden. Tanev fell awkwardly, with his left leg pinned underneath him as he hit the ice, causing a lower-body injury that will sideline him for a considerable period.

Brandon Tanev's contribution to the team last season was noteworthy. He achieved career highs with 16 goals and 19 assists while playing in all 82 games for the Kraken. His energy, work ethic, and prowess on the penalty kill made him a key player for the newly established franchise.

However, the memory of his absence for more than half of the 2021-22 season due to a torn ACL lingers as a testament to the adversity he has faced in his career.

When will Brandon Tanev return?

The burning question for Kraken fans and the team's coaching staff is when they can expect to see Brandon Tanev back in action. The official announcement from the Kraken indicates that Tanev is projected to miss four to six weeks.

This timetable implies that Tanev's absence will likely extend into several crucial matchups, affecting the Kraken's performance on the ice. His absence, especially in light of his role in the penalty kill and his relentless work ethic, presents a challenge for the coaching staff in terms of reshuffling the lineup and finding adequate replacements.

As head coach Dave Hakstol acknowledged, injuries are an unfortunate reality in professional sports, and they often disrupt even the best-laid plans of a team. Hakstol highlighted Tanev's significant contributions, not only in terms of his offensive production but also for the energy and intensity he brings to each game.

"He competes so hard every night and brings pace and energy," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said to ESPN. "He's been a big part of our penalty kill, so all of those elements. You hate to see guys with injuries, especially early on, but fact is it's part of the game and we'll be without him for a few weeks."

The loss of such a player is felt deeply in the locker room and on the ice.