After weeks of rumors connecting Alex DeBrincat with multiple teams around the league, the Ottawa Senators star winger will be traded to the Detroit Red Wings, per Elliotte Friedman.

Alex DeBrincat's future long-term extension is currently under wraps. With the forward becoming an UFA at the end of next season, Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings will be very keen to pen down a 4-5 year contract, according to Friedman.

The trade package from either teams is not confirmed but with DeBrincat's $9 million qualifying offer out of the way, Ottawa will free signifcant salary cap to potentially sign replacements.

Last week, Friedman reported that there appeared to be some tension between DeBrincat's agent and the Ottawa Senators. However, both parties recognized an agreement would in everyone's best interests. The negotiations were said to be in striking distance and it indeed has reached its final point.

Friedman discussed the situation on the "32 Thoughts" podcast:

"Even though the team and the agent aren't very happy with each other right now, they need each other to get it done and from what I heard it's not like it's that far away, this is within striking distance."

However, three of the teams that were involved in the discussions were known for having highly secretive general managers: Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders, Steve Yzerman of the Detroit Red Wings, and Pat Verbeek, also with the Red Wings.

"Three of the teams that are involved are 3 of the most secretive GMs in the NHL: Lou Lamoriello, Steve Yzerman and Pat Verbeek"

But Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings have offically won the Alex DeBrincat trade race.

Alex DeBrincat's NHL career in a glimpse

Alex DeBrincat played for the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2017-2018 season. As a rookie, he has a massive 28 goals and 52 points season, becoming the youngest player to win the Blackhawks Player of the Year Award.

In his sophomore year, the winger scored 41 goals and 76 points. Alex Debrincat signed a three-year, $19.2 million contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019.

DeBrincat made his postseason debut in 2020, contributing two goals and six points. That season, he reached his 100th League goal and displayed improved defensive skills. The winger became an alternate captain for the Blackhawks and recorded 41 goals and 78 points in the 2021-2022 season. In 2022, he was traded to the Ottawa Senators as part of the Blackhawks' rebuild.

