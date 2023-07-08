Erik Karlsson has been the talk of the NHL Free Agency town since July 1. He has been linked to multiple teams in rumors like, Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Elliotte Friedman confirmed earlier today that the 2023 Norris Trophy winner will not be moving to Pittsburgh Penguins as trade talks have fallen through.

Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIlC Regarding the #LetsGoPens , I'm told any possible Erik Karlsson deal has fallen through and GM Dubas will turn to backup options. Seth Jones from CHI is a name that's out there... Regarding the #LetsGoPens, I'm told any possible Erik Karlsson deal has fallen through and GM Dubas will turn to backup options. Seth Jones from CHI is a name that's out there...

With Karlsson out of the way, President of Hockey Operations, Kyle Dubas is getting on the phone to look for backup options. Friedman reports one such backup is, Seth Jones from Chicago Blackhawks.

Seth Jones is a great backup option. He does not have Norris Trophy-like numbers but is still a very solid defenseman to have in your team. The 4th pick in the 2013 NHL draft played in 72 games the past season and had 37 points from 12 goals and 25 assists.

Jones signed a 8-year/$76 million contract in 2021 with the Chicago Blackhawks. He has a salary cap hit of 9.5 million for the 2023-24 season, 2 million cheaper than Karlsson. It could be a great move for the Pens who can sign one or two rotational players with the money they save.

Friedman had earlier reported that a trade to Pittsburgh is harder because of the Penguins cap space. With this confirmation, the Carolina Hurricanes seem to be the only legitimate contenders left to land Erik Karlsson.

Nick Gismondi had highlighted the Hurricanes have been one of the busiest teams this offseason, and he posed the question of what moves they might make next. Pagnotta responded, shedding light on the Hurricanes' pursuit of Vladimir Tarasenko and their continued interest in Erik Karlsson.

San Jose Sharks are willing to retain a portion of Karlsson's salary. Friedman reports that they may retain 40% of his salary, effectively making him a $4 million per year player for the duration of his contract. This financial flexibility could help facilitate a trade, but this is yet to materialize.

Erik Karlsson is the perfect defenseman in today's NHL

He led the league among defensemen in defensive zone carry-outs, loose puck recoveries, and stretch passes. His impact in driving his team's forward momentum cannot be underestimated.

Impressively, Karlsson's presence on the ice accounts for a remarkable 65% of the Sharks' goals in the season. Although his plus-minus rating of -26 may seem discouraging, it is undeniable that the Sharks would have faced even greater struggles without his offensive contributions.

