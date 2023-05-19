BREAKING: Kyle Dubas leaves Toronto Maple Leafs, won't return as GM

In a surprising development, General Manager Kyle Dubas has decided to part ways with the Toronto Maple Leafs, as announced by Brendan Shanahan, President and Alternate Governor of the team.

With Dubas's contract expiring on June 30, it has been confirmed that he will not be returning as Toronto Maple Leafs' General Manager for the upcoming season.

Acknowledging Kyle Dubas's immense contributions to the organization, Shanahan expressed his gratitude for the General Manager's unwavering dedication over the past nine seasons, including his last five as the team's leader. Dubas played a pivotal role in fostering a positive culture within the dressing room and among the staff. Throughout his tenure, he consistently pushed for improvement, driving the team to new heights each season.

Shanahan stated:

"I would like to thank Kyle for his unwavering dedication over these last nine seasons with the organization, including his last five as General Manager. Kyle fostered a great culture within our dressing room and staff, and consistently pushed to make our team better season over season. We wish Kyle and his family the best moving forward and thank him for his valuable contributions.”

NHL News @PuckReportNHL Official press release from #LeafsForever . Brendan Shanahan will be meeting with the media at 3 PM ET Official press release from #LeafsForever. Brendan Shanahan will be meeting with the media at 3 PM ET https://t.co/h8kTYI3F2f

Kyle Dubas brought a fresh and progressive mindset to the Maple Leafs, with a focus on cultivating a winning environment. His dedication to implementing data-driven decision-making and advanced strategies aimed to elevate the team's performance and optimize player development. Under his leadership, Toronto underwent a transformation that inspired optimism among fans and instilled a sense of purpose within the organization.

The departure of Kyle Dubas marks a significant turning point for the Toronto Maple Leafs. As the team bids farewell to their former General Manager, they extend their best wishes to Dubas and his family as they embark on their future endeavors. The organization acknowledges and appreciates Dubas' valuable contributions during his time with the team.

With Dubas's departure, the Maple Leafs face the challenge of finding a suitable replacement who can build upon the progress made under his guidance.

One possible reason for Kyle Dubas leaving Toronto Maple Leafs

Following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disappointing exit from the playoffs, fans voiced their frustrations on social media, with many directing blame towards General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The team's early elimination ignited a strong reaction among supporters, leading to calls for Dubas to be relieved of his duties. However, he recently discussed his future as the Leafs' GM and emphasized the significant role his family's well-being plays in his decision-making process.

Dubas had said during an interview:

TSN @TSN_Sports Kyle Dubas on his future with the Maple Leafs. Kyle Dubas on his future with the Maple Leafs. https://t.co/UJ5GtVm2j8

"Had a good long relationship with Brendan and the owners. I’ll speak to them in the coming days. I’ll speak to my wife Shannon and my family and see how we want to proceed with anything. It’s been a taxing year on them and that’s important to me."

This marks the end of Kyle Dubas' journey with the Maple Leafs.

