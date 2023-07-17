Brendan Shanahan Daughter: Taking a closer look at former NHL star's family life

Brendan Shanahan, former NHL star and current President of the Toronto Maple Leafs, is not only known for his remarkable hockey career but also for his fulfilling family life. Among his three children, his eldest daughter, Maggie Shanahan, stands out as a rising star in the world of marketing and communications.

Born in 1998, Maggie embarked on her academic journey at the University of Michigan. There, she honed her skills and gained valuable knowledge in the field of marketing before venturing out to make a mark in the professional world.

Today, she is thriving as a marketing and communications professional. While she has certainly carved her own path, Maggie remains proud of her family legacy and the influence her father's success has had on her life.

How many kids does Brendan Shanahan have?

Brendan Shanahan has three children with his wife Catherine Janney. Their eldest child, a son named Brendan Jr., was born in 2000 and has followed in his father's footsteps as a talented hockey player. He currently plays for the University of Michigan. The couple's youngest child, a son named Jack, was born in 2004, completing their trio of children.

Shanahan and Catherine exchanged vows on July 4, 1998. Catherine was previously married to Craig Janney, who coincidentally happened to be Shanahan's former teammate during their time with the St. Louis Blues.

While Catherine's presence in Shanahan's life is significant, it is important to acknowledge Shanahan's achievements as an individual. He had an illustrious career in the NHL, being the second overall pick in the 1987 draft by the New Jersey Devils.

Shanahan played for multiple teams, including the St. Louis Blues, Hartford Whalers, New York Rangers, and New Jersey Devils. His most memorable years were spent with the Detroit Red Wings, where he played a pivotal role in winning three Stanley Cups.

