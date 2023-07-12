Brenden Leipsic writes to Putin seeking Russian citizenship since being ousted for misogynistic comments: Reports

Brenden Leipsic, the former NHL player was expelled from the league due to his involvement in a scandal surrounding misogynistic comments. He has reportedly taken an unexpected turn in his career by seeking Russian citizenship.

Since his contract with the Washington Capitals was terminated in 2020, Brenden Leipsic has not played in North America, finding a new home in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

The NHL swiftly condemned Leipsic's remarks, which were leaked from a private group chat on social media, describing them as "misogynistic and reprehensible". The league made it clear that such statements, attitudes, and behavior have no place in professional hockey.

In a surprising development, reports from Russia indicate that the Winnipeg-born player has written a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing his desire to obtain Russian citizenship. This move comes as Leipsic continues his hockey career in the KHL.

Viacheslav Fetisov, a legendary hockey player and current member of the upper house of the Russian Federal Assembly, commended Leipsic's decision. Fetisov, who is a Hockey Hall of Famer, sees the player's pursuit of Russian citizenship as a positive trend.

Fetisov stated:

"This is a very good trend for Russia. For the political situation, it is beneficial for us when foreigners from the United States and Canada receive a Russian passport of their own free will.

He added:

This suggests that propaganda in the West collapses when people come to Russia and see the truth. I wish Leipsic only good luck and further development as a citizen of Russia. I hope he gets followers."

Brenden Leipsic's NHL career was marked by stints with various teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, Los Angeles Kings, and Washington Capitals.

A more detailed look at Brenden Leipsic's stats

Brenden Leipsic had a career spanning 187 games in the National Hockey League (NHL). Throughout his time in the league, he showcased his skills on various teams, contributing to their offensive efforts. Leipsic tallied a total of 16 goals and 43 assists, accumulating 59 points in his NHL career.

Leipsic's journey in the NHL began with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he made his debut during the 2015-2016 season. The 29-year-old then had a brief stint with the Vegas Golden Knights during their inaugural season in 2017-2018.

Following his time with Vegas, Leipsic joined the Vancouver Canucks for the 2017-2018 season.He then moved on to the Los Angeles Kings for the 2018-2019 season.

Leipsic's last NHL stop was with the Washington Capitals for the 2019-2020 season.

Poll : 0 votes