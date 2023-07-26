Brian Boucher feared Philadelphia Flyers star was dead after massive hit in Stanley Cup Finals

There have been numerous iconic moments in NHL history that have shocked and astounded both players and viewers. The iconic hockey game hit between Eric Lindros and Scott Stevens from the Stanley Cup 2000 has a similar impact on Brian Boucher as he shared his experience on the podcast of Spittin’ Chicklets recently.

Spittin' Chiclets @spittinchiclets



: youtu.be/ko-rAzH0rxg pic.twitter.com/PTgxBKx1DF Brian Boucher thought Eric Lindros was dead after Scott Stevens’ infamous hit on him.

Brian Boucher is a former goaltender of the NHL who is currently working as a studio analyst for several channels like ESPN and NBC Sports. Goalie Boucher was deeply affected by the accident between ‘Big E’ and Stevens since he thought Lindros had suffered a terminal injury. Boucher said:

“We should have won the cup. We were winning with Peter White and Mark Greg, filling in for Big E. And like a lot of veterans were like, no, you know, we’re going, we’re going good right now. We’re up 3-1 in the series. We don’t need to mess it up.”

The New Jersey Devils, represented by their hard-hitting defenseman Scott Stevens, squared off against the Philadelphia Flyers, who Eric Lindros captained. Recalling the excitement on the ice as players competed fiercely for a place in the Stanley Cup Finals, Brian Boucher commented:

“And Big E was ready to come back and I think some guys were kind of like they didn’t want it to happen. And then when he came in, we lost game 5.”

The game changed dramatically halfway through the first period, forever altering the lives of all involved. Stevens knocked Eric Lindros out cold. Lindros was immobile on the ice for a few minutes due to the collision's severe damage.

Flyers goaltender Boucher, who was just a few steps from the catastrophic contact, was among many who saw the awful moment. He was in a complete state of shock and bewilderment when he saw his captain laying comatose and seemingly lifeless. Boucher shared:

“He scored a goal in game 6 and then game 7, he got smoked like 5 or 6 minutes in. I gotta be honest with you, I thought like something bad. He was like, you know, he wasn’t moving.”

Brian Boucher's motivation during his record-setting Shutout Streak

The hosts of the well-liked Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney, had a fascinating talk with retired NHL goaltender Brian Boucher. The focus of the conversation was Boucher's remarkable achievements in the contemporary NHL when he not only achieved one but two outstanding records.

The 46-year-old hilariously revealed the secret to his impressive performance during that legendary run amid the engaging banter. He disclosed that he combined the energy boost from Red Bull with Sudafed in a novel way. Furthermore, Boucher was open about using Vioxx, a contentious anti-inflammatory medicine.