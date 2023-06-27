"Briere already fell off," "All that hype for nothing" - Philadelphia Flyers fans unfulfilled after Kevin Hayes trade

The recent announcement of a potential trade involving Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes has shocked the NHL community. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions.

The reported trade with the St. Louis Blues, as revealed by respected multimedia broadcaster and analyst Kevin Weekes, has left some Flyers fans disappointed and frustrated.

Amidst the rumors swirling around the trade, one fan expressed their disappointment, exclaiming:

"No way the trade was stalled for 3 days, and then this is what we get."

Echoing similar sentiments, another fan vented their frustration, stating:

"3 days of waiting for this."

The inclusion of a 2024 6th Round Draft Pick from the St. Louis Blues in the reported trade appeared to be a sore point for Flyers fans. Disbelief and disappointment resonated among supporters as one fan exclaimed:

"ALL THIS JUST FOR A 6TH."

Adding to the discontent, another fan weighed in with a direct comparison, stating:

"Briere already fell off."

As news of the potential trade continues to circulate, it is important to note that these fan reactions represent a small sample of the overall Flyers fanbase. It remains to be seen how this potential trade will unfold and its long-term impact on the Philadelphia Flyers' roster and future endeavors.

Kevin Hayes Trade: Philadelphia Flyers retain half the player's salary

In the recent trade involving Kevin Hayes, it has been reported that the Philadelphia Flyers will retain half of his salary for the remaining three years of the contract. This arrangement reduces the cap hit for the St. Louis Blues to $3,571,428 per year.

This trade allows the Flyers to alleviate some of the financial burden associated with Hayes' contract, while providing the Blues with a more manageable cap hit going forward.

Kevin Hayes is widely recognized for his skill and has been a valuable player for the Philadelphia Flyers. His potential move to the Blues is expected to have implications for both teams' rosters and strategies.

Regarding his current contract, Hayes is set to earn a salary of $6,500,000 for the 2023-24 season, with a corresponding cap hit of $7,142,857.

Born on May 8, 1992, he was selected 24th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. Throughout his career, Hayes has signed four contracts, amounting to a total value of $67,875,000.

In his nine seasons in the NHL, Hayes has amassed a total of 386 points in 634 games played. Additionally, he has recorded 26 points in 56 playoff games. It is worth noting that Hayes will become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season when he reaches the age of 34.

