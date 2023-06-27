Create

"Briere already fell off," "All that hype for nothing" - Philadelphia Flyers fans unfulfilled after Kevin Hayes trade

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Jun 27, 2023 17:53 GMT
Philadelphia Flyers fans unfulfilled after Kevin Hayes trade
Philadelphia Flyers fans unfulfilled after Kevin Hayes trade

The recent announcement of a potential trade involving Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes has shocked the NHL community. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions.

The reported trade with the St. Louis Blues, as revealed by respected multimedia broadcaster and analyst Kevin Weekes, has left some Flyers fans disappointed and frustrated.

**Breaking News** 🚨 📰 I’m told the @NHLFlyers are trading F Kevin Hayes to the @StLouisBlues for the Blues 2024 6th Rd Draft Pick, there could be another component to the deal.@espn @NHL @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey @DKSportsbook #HockeyTwitter https://t.co/SyPz88jq2l

Amidst the rumors swirling around the trade, one fan expressed their disappointment, exclaiming:

"No way the trade was stalled for 3 days, and then this is what we get."
@KevinWeekes @NHLFlyers @StLouisBlues @espn @NHL @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey @DKSportsbook No way the trade was stalled for 3 days, and then this is what we get

Echoing similar sentiments, another fan vented their frustration, stating:

"3 days of waiting for this."
@KevinWeekes @NHLFlyers @StLouisBlues @espn @NHL @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey @DKSportsbook 3 days of waiting for this 💀

The inclusion of a 2024 6th Round Draft Pick from the St. Louis Blues in the reported trade appeared to be a sore point for Flyers fans. Disbelief and disappointment resonated among supporters as one fan exclaimed:

"ALL THIS JUST FOR A 6TH."
@KevinWeekes @NHLFlyers @StLouisBlues @espn @NHL @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey @DKSportsbook ALL THIS JUST FOR A 6TH

Adding to the discontent, another fan weighed in with a direct comparison, stating:

"Briere already fell off."
@KevinWeekes @NHLFlyers @StLouisBlues @espn @NHL @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey @DKSportsbook Briere already fell off 💀
@KevinWeekes @ITABaseballPod @NHLFlyers @StLouisBlues @espn @NHL @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey @DKSportsbook Only a 6th wow that’s bad
@KevinWeekes @NHLFlyers @StLouisBlues @espn @NHL @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey @DKSportsbook This was going to be a huge trade until Krug screwed it up
@KevinWeekes @PuckReportNHL @NHLFlyers @StLouisBlues @espn @NHL @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey @DKSportsbook All that hype for nothing https://t.co/j7jrdGbdSv
@KevinWeekes @NHLFlyers @StLouisBlues @espn @NHL @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey @DKSportsbook Guys just getting gifted away. Sheesh bad look for the league and their cap
@KevinWeekes @975TheFanatic @NHLFlyers @StLouisBlues @espn @NHL @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey @DKSportsbook That’s a bad deal

As news of the potential trade continues to circulate, it is important to note that these fan reactions represent a small sample of the overall Flyers fanbase. It remains to be seen how this potential trade will unfold and its long-term impact on the Philadelphia Flyers' roster and future endeavors.

Kevin Hayes Trade: Philadelphia Flyers retain half the player's salary

In the recent trade involving Kevin Hayes, it has been reported that the Philadelphia Flyers will retain half of his salary for the remaining three years of the contract. This arrangement reduces the cap hit for the St. Louis Blues to $3,571,428 per year.

This trade allows the Flyers to alleviate some of the financial burden associated with Hayes' contract, while providing the Blues with a more manageable cap hit going forward.

Kevin Hayes is widely recognized for his skill and has been a valuable player for the Philadelphia Flyers. His potential move to the Blues is expected to have implications for both teams' rosters and strategies.

Regarding his current contract, Hayes is set to earn a salary of $6,500,000 for the 2023-24 season, with a corresponding cap hit of $7,142,857.

Born on May 8, 1992, he was selected 24th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. Throughout his career, Hayes has signed four contracts, amounting to a total value of $67,875,000.

In his nine seasons in the NHL, Hayes has amassed a total of 386 points in 634 games played. Additionally, he has recorded 26 points in 56 playoff games. It is worth noting that Hayes will become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season when he reaches the age of 34.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

The Zion Williamson baby momma drama finally ends?! Porn star Moriah Mills ends ties??!

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...