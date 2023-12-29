"Bring back Arber Xhekaj": Montreal Canadiens fans demand defenseman's callback from AHL after 5-3 defeat to Carolina Hurricanes

In the wake of a disheartening 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes, Montreal Canadiens fans are voicing their discontent and calling for the return of defenseman Arber Xhekaj. Hurricanes' forward Andrei Svechnikov netted a hat trick, securing a decisive victory for Carolina.

The Canadiens' blue line struggled to contain Svechnikov, and the defensive lapses were evident throughout the game. Montreal's defensive struggles were evident in the early stages of the game as Svechnikov found the net just 1:35 into the first period, setting the tone for the night.

His ability to break ties and secure the hat trick underscored the need for a strong defensive presence. This prompted fans to question the decision to assign Xhekaj to the AHL.

"Embarassing. Bring back Arber Xhekaj"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Xhekaj was sent to the Laval Rocket with the dual purpose of recovery from an upper-body injury sustained on Nov. 16 and skill enhancement. He had recently spoken about the team's directives to improve his performance in the defensive zone. Fans now wonder if his defensive prowess could be the missing link that the Canadiens desperately need.

The disappointing loss comes after a five-day holiday break for the Canadiens, making the defeat even more challenging for the fans to digest. With Svechnikov's hat trick adding insult to injury, the demand for Arber Xhekaj's return has become a focal point in the post-game discussions among Montreal faithful.

Arber Xhekaj's journey to the NHL

Arber Xhekaj's journey to professional hockey was full of ups and downs. Despite going undrafted in the OHL 2017 Priority Selection due to his slight frame, Xhekaj persevered.

His stint with the St. Catharines Falcons in the GOJHL caught the attention of the Kitchener Rangers, leading to an invitation to their training camp in 2018.

Xhekaj's gritty playing style earned him a spot in the OHL. After going undrafted in the NHL in 2020 and 2021, he impressed the Montreal Canadiens during the 2021 training camp.

Signed as an undrafted free agent, Xhekaj showcased his skills with the Rangers in the 2021–22 season, blending an old-school enforcer style with modern defensive prowess.

Midseason, Arber Xhekaj was traded to the Hamilton Bulldogs, contributing to their 2022 J. Ross Robertson Cup victory and earning a spot on the Memorial Cup All-Star Team. The Bulldogs, though, fell short in the final.