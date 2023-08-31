"Bring him home Toronto misses you": News of Phil Kessel looking for a new home has NHL fans pitching teams to Ironman

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Phil Kessel, the three-time Stanley Cup champion, is looking to continue his career in the 2023-24 season. Kessel, who holds the record for the longest consecutive games played streak in NHL history, has let teams know that it won't be a problem if he's not an everyday player.

Kessel's remarkable streak currently stands at 1,064 games, 75 more than the previous record holder, Keith Yandle. This streak is a testament to Kessel's durability and commitment to the game. Ending such streaks can cause significant stress if there is no buy-in from the player, as seen with Yandle and the Florida Panthers in the 2020-21 season.

Despite his age of 35 years old, Kessel is still a factor on the ice. In the previous season, he scored 14 goals and recorded 36 points. Kessel's age also works in his favor, as he is eligible to sign a one-year minimum contract with bonuses that could slide to the following season.

With limited cap space available, Kessel's willingness to be a part-time player could be an attractive option for teams seeking a scorer. NHL fans are already speculating about potential destinations for Kessel.

NHL fans took to Twitter to express their excitement:

Phil's announcement has sparked excitement among fans. His status as the NHL Ironman and his scoring ability make him an attractive option for teams needing offensive firepower.

As the offseason unfolds, fans eagerly await news of Kessel's next destination and the continuation of his remarkable consecutive games played streak.

Phil Kessel: On the Cusp of NHL Greatness with 1,000 Points

Phil is a quintessential embodiment of modern NHL prowess, epitomizing the demands of 21st-century hockey. Holding the record for consecutive starts, he now sets his sights on membership in the esteemed 1,000-point club.

A mere eight points shy of this milestone, Kessel's pursuit of this achievement continues into 2023. His incredible streak spans an impressive 1,064 games, a testament to his durability and skill. In the preceding season, he notched 14 goals and 36 points, further underscoring his offensive impact. With a mere eight points needed to breach the 1,000-point barrier, Kessel's legacy as a prolific scorer is poised to be etched in NHL history.

As he takes to the ice once more, the anticipation and excitement surrounding his journey to this prestigious milestone remain palpable, a testament to his enduring talent and dedication to the sport.