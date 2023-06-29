In a surprising move, the Tampa Bay Lightning traded forward Corey Perry to the Chicago Blackhawks. Perry, who is set to become a free agent on July 1, recently completed a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2 million.

Last season, the 38-year-old played 81 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning, recording 12 goals and 13 assists for a total of 25 points. During the playoffs, he contributed two goals and three assists in six games before the Lightning were eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round.

The news quickly spread across social media platforms, with NHL fans expressing their opinions and reactions to the trade. Let's take a look at some of the notable comments made by fans on Twitter.

One fan couldn't help but express their scepticism about the Chicago Blackhawks' chances in the upcoming Stanley Cup final, stating:

"Chicago losing in the cup final confirmed."

Another fan raised concerns about Corey Perry's future in the league, speculating:

"Ooof, that's retirement for Perry unless he's traded."

Another Twitter user questioned the trade from the perspective of Tampa Bay, stating:

"I don't understand why they would give up a draft pick when he's gonna be a free agent on July 1."

The emotions surrounding this trade were not limited to scepticism and confusion. One fan expressed frustration and disappointment, saying:

"I'm so mad about this; he's one of my favorite players ever going to the team I hate."

Some fans expressed doubts about the impact Perry could have on the Chicago Blackhawks' success. Others questioned the rationale behind the trade from Tampa Bay Lightning's perspective.

Tampa Bay Lightning sent Corey Perry's rights to Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for seventh-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft

The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded the rights to forward Corey Perry to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Perry has had a notable career, spending 14 of his 18 NHL seasons with the Anaheim Ducks. He won the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2011 and has amassed 417 goals and 466 assists for a total of 883 points in 1,257 career NHL games.

Perry has also represented his team at the All-Star Game twice and won a Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2007.

Alongside his time with the Ducks, he has also played for the Montreal Canadiens and Dallas Stars. This certainly makes him a player with years of experience, which most likely will be beneficial for the Blackhawks for their roaster.

