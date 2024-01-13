"Bro! She said quarters?!" - NHL fans troll New York Governor Kathy Hochul for hilarious gaffe while addressing status of Sabres game

In the NHL, the unexpected can happen both on and off the ice. New York Governor Kathy Hochul found herself unintentionally entering the hockey arena of humour when she addressed the status of the Buffalo Sabres game, resulting in a delightful social media storm from NHL fans.

The amusing incident unfolded when NHL insider Jon Campbell shared a tweet, quoting Governor Hochul's statement on the Sabres game.

NHL enthusiasts caught the governor's terminology slip-up and responded with lighthearted trolling.

"Brooo!!! She said quarters?!? OMG," one fan said.

Another fan, with a touch of wit, said,

"The Bills want this game moved; they get more favorable conditions than tomorrow."

The playful banter continued, with another fan gently correcting the terminology mishap, stating,

"Oh dear Lord! At least use the right terminology. Its periods! Not quarters!"

More on the Vancouver Canucks vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game

The Vancouver Canucks (28-11-3) are set to face the Buffalo Sabres (18-20-4) in Buffalo, New York, at 4 p.m. EST. The Canucks enter the game ranked one in the Pacific Division, coming off a 4-3 overtime victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins, with Elias Pettersson netting two crucial goals.

Buffalo, currently seventh in the Atlantic Division, holds a 9-10-1 record at home. The Sabres have shown strength when scoring three or more goals, boasting an 18-5-2 record in such instances.

Vancouver has a strong 14-7-2 record on the road. The Canucks have scored 164 goals and conceded 109, resulting in a +55 scoring differential.

This game marks the first meeting between the Canucks and Sabres this season. Key performers for Buffalo include Casey Mittelstadt with 11 goals and 25 assists, while Tage Thompson has contributed seven goals and five assists in the last 10 games.

For the Canucks, J.T. Miller stands out with 19 goals and 39 assists, and Pettersson has displayed good form with 10 goals and eight assists in the past 10 games.