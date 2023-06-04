Brooks Koepka was cheering on Florida Panthers against Vegas Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Finals

Brooks Koepka, the celebrated winner of the PGA Championship, recently surprised NHL fans by revealing his love for an NHL team. Koepka opted for a more relaxed environment to cheer on his favorite hockey team, the Florida Panthers. Clad in his comfortable pajamas, he settled in for an evening of excitement and camaraderie.

The Florida Panthers faced a 5-2 defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final. Despite an early lead, the Panthers couldn't hold on as the Golden Knights rallied and secured the win.

Zach Whitecloud's go-ahead goal and Adin Hill's impressive save were crucial moments in the game. The match was intense, featuring physical play and post-whistle altercations.

Despite the loss, Panthers' goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky remained optimistic and downplayed any concerns. He made 29 saves out of 34 shots, and it was only his second loss in 12 postseason games.

Brooks Koepka, a fan of the Florida Panthers, choosing to attend their game rather than other social events is definitely a big deal for the Panthers. His support will undoubtedly serve as a motivating factor for the team as they aim to bounce back after the Game 1 loss.

The image of Koepka enthusiastically rooting for the Panthers while dressed in his pajamas resonated with fans and added a touch of relatability to his persona.

Brooks Koepka has etched his name in golf history with an impressive array of major championship victories.

Koepka's journey to major success began in 2017, when he claimed his first US Open title at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

The following year, in 2018, Koepka achieved something truly extraordinary. He became the first golfer in history to win back-to-back US Open championships since Curtis Strange in 1988 and 1989.

In that same year, Koepka added another major triumph to his resume. At the PGA Championship held at Bellerive Country Club, he displayed a remarkable performance. He shot a major-championship-record-tying score of 264 over 72 holes.

Koepka's dominance continued in 2019 when he clinched his fourth major championship at the PGA Championship held at Bethpage Black.

In 2023, Koepka further solidified his major championship legacy by capturing his fifth major victory at the PGA Championship held at Oak Hill Country Club.

With a total of five major championship victories within six years, including two US Opens and three PGA Championships, Koepka has firmly established himself as a force to be reckoned with.

