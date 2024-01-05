Bruins' Brad Marchand gives his honest opinion on an aging Sidney Crosby

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand offered his honest opinion on Sidney Crosby's current standing in the league. Marchand said:

“I think he’s still obviously one of the best in the world, but he’s not really getting the credit he deserves right now.”

Sidney Crosby, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain, was named to his sixth All-Star Game on Thursday’s thrilling match at TD Garden. Crosby netted a goal while also assisting in two goals, securing a 6-5 victory against the Bruins.

His performance this season has been outstanding with 22 goals and 31 assists, resulting in 41 points in 37 games.

Brad emphasizes that, while the excitement around the league's young stars such as Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard, is understandable, Crosby's all-around game remains unparalleled.

“A lot of the attention is on the younger guys, but if you look at the details of the game, and full 200 feet, he’s by far the best player in the League.”

Marchand also points out that Crosby's success is no accident.

“It’s all in the way that he prepares and the way he has for years.”

“That’s something that he’s done so well for such a long time is the way he trains and takes care of himself and is always trying to get better, his competitiveness on and off the ice, it’s unmatched,” he added.

Marchand's comments suggest players like Sidney Crosby should not be overlooked due to age.

Sidney Crosby hits another historic milestone in 2024

Sidney Crosby has recently made history with his career tally of 1,543 points. This accomplishment elevates Crosby to the 12th position on the all-time points list in the NHL surpassing the Hall of Famer Joe Thornton.

Expand Tweet

Reaching such a milestone of points truly highlights Crosby's consistency and enduring success throughout his illustrious career. It is evident that Crosby shows no signs of slowing down and continues to lead the Penguins as one of the league's scorers.

By attaining this feat, Crosby joins a group comprising legendary players who have surpassed 1,500 career points. Among them are iconic figures, like Gretzky, Jagr, Messier, Howe, Francis and others. Names that resonate deeply within the NHL’s history.

In the 11th place and above Crosby is Ray Bourque with 1,579 points.