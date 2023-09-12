Bruins defenseman opens up on team's leadership role after losing likes of Bergeron and Krejci to retirement

Hampus Lindholm, the Boston Bruins defenseman, is well aware of the questions that loom following the retirements of two of the team's legends, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

It's a topic he's ready to address, understanding that the absence of such influential figures will be a significant talking point in the coming weeks.

With Bergeron and Krejci no longer donning the Bruins jersey, the team faces a shift in its dynamics. Lindholm, however, approaches this change with a blend of optimism and respect for the legacy left behind.

In a Q&A session with NHL.com 's Dan Rosen, he said:

"I can only speak for myself, but I think I do speak for a lot of guys in the locker room as well when I say those guys have been around that team for so long and it's almost like their personalities and what they've taught everyone is put into the walls and the ceiling there in that locker room."

Speaking on behalf of himself and his fellow teammates, Lindholm acknowledges the profound impact these players have had. Their presence has left a mark on the team's culture and identity.

But Lindholm is not dwelling on the past; instead, he's eager to showcase that the culture they cultivated will endure.

While acknowledging the irreplaceability of players of their caliber, Lindholm emphasizes the potential of the team's younger generation:

"Me, I'm just super excited to show that culture keeps living on and show what we can do without them. Obviously, you can never replace players like that, but we've got some young guys that are excited to show what they can do in this league.

"I think we have a really good squad, coaches and staff and everything around us to have success. I think Bergeron and [Zdeno] Chara and Krejci, and all those guys created a culture that everyone really wants to carry on and show still exists, show what Bruins hockey is. It's never going to go away."

Lindholm's foot injury and Bruins' early playoff exit

As a pivotal part of the Bruins' core group, Lindholm recognizes the responsibility of preserving the team's winning tradition. However, his journey has not been without challenges.

A foot injury disrupted his performance during the Stanley Cup playoffs, contributing to the Bruins' unexpected first-round exit. This setback also serves as a significant reason behind their early playoff exit after a record-breaking regular season.

Nevertheless, Lindholm radiates optimism as he looks forward to the upcoming season. He describes his current state as one filled with energy, having regained his stride on the ice.