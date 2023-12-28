Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman celebrates win over Sabres by hilariously digging into chicken wings midway through interview

In a delightful post-game interview after the Boston Bruins' victory over the Buffalo Sabres, goaltender Jeremy Swayman showcased both his goaltending prowess and his love for chicken wings.

The Bruins secured a convincing 4-1 win, with Charlie Coyle scoring twice, Brad Marchand contributing two assists, and Swayman saving 25 shots.

However, it was Jeremy Swayman's unexpected mid-interview snack that stole the show. As Swayman spoke about the team's crucial victory against the Sabres, he seamlessly integrated a hilarious moment by taking a bite of chicken wing.

Swayman said,

"It's really important having some momentum *eats wing* and just making sure that we are dominating the puck, and that was what we did, so it was really fun to watch,"

Jeremy Swayman's nonchalant and humorous act added a lighthearted touch to the typical post-game interviews. Perhaps he was showcasing how easy it was to win over the Sabres 4-1. Fans and media alike couldn't help but laugh at the goalie's unexpected display.

The Bruins' victory, combined with Swayman's entertaining interview, not only highlighted the NHL team's on-ice success but also showcased Swayman's personality.

Jeremy Swayman's crucial saves in Boston's win and more

In a much-needed turnaround, the Boston Bruins claimed a decisive 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night, putting an end to their four-game losing streak.

Charlie Coyle played a pivotal role, scoring twice, while Brad Marchand contributed two assists, highlighting the Bruins' strong offence. Mason Lohrei and Morgan Geekie also found the back of the net for the Bruins.

The Bruins wasted no time asserting dominance, with Lohrei opening the scoring just 4:19 into the game, seizing the rebound and beating Sabres goaltender Devon Levi.

Coyle extended the lead with two power-play goals, showcasing Boston's effectiveness with the man advantage. Geekie further solidified the Bruins' lead with another power-play goal in the second period.

Boston's special teams proved crucial, converting on their first three power-play opportunities, while the Sabres struggled, going 0 for 6 on the man advantage. Erik Johnson managed to get the Sabres on the board in the third period with a slap shot from the right circle, but it was not enough to overcome the Bruins' commanding lead.

The victory will serve as a rebound for the Bruins, who lost four consecutive games before this win. Jake DeBrusk noted,

"As a group, obviously, we didn’t like how we ended the break. Had a couple days to reset and came out with a good effort tonight, had some good goaltending and just rolled with it.”