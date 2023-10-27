Bruins HC Jim Montgomery shares a heartfelt message for victims of Lewiston, Maine shooting

Jim Montgomery, who played hockey at the University of Maine and led the Black Bears to a national championship victory as captain in 1993, expressed his heartfelt condolences during a post-practice press conference at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday. He expressed sympathy for the victims of the Lewiston, Maine, shooting that occurred the night before.

The coach, who cherished four wonderful years at the University of Maine, shared his sincere sympathies through an official statement:

"I spent four wonderful years at the University of Maine. I know how great the culture is in that state and I know how great the people are. My heartfelt sympathies to everyone that's impacted"

Lewiston, Maine finds hope in the words of Bruins HC Jim Montgomery

Jim Montgomery, who grew up in the nearby town of Londonderry, New Hampshire, knows the importance of a strong, supportive community. Hailing from Canada, Jim Montgomery made it clear that his immediate concern was for his friends and colleagues in Maine.

The Boston Bruins returned to their home turf on Thursday night following a four-game road trip. The official team's statement was published on their social media platform:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic and horrifying events in Lewiston, Maine is a special part of the Bruins family and our hearts are with those effected by this tragedy." the Bruins posted on X (formerly twitter) on Thursday morning.

In the wake of mass shooting, the Bruins joined numerous New England-area teams in extending their support to the state of Maine. The Boston Bruins Foundation has officially introduced a fund and promised a minimum of $100,000 in aid for those impacted by the events in Lewiston.

Additionally, players from both the Boston Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks, who are their opponents for Thursday night's match, will auction off player-signed sticks adorned with blue tape, symbolizing the state of Maine.

In a devastating event, the suspect, Robert Card, opened fire at both Schemengees Bar and Grille and Just-in-Time Recreation, leading to the loss of 18 lives and causing injuries to numerous others.

The Bruins organization stands in unity with those affected by this unfortunate incident, and Coach Montgomery's statement underlines the teams' dedication to supporting the community during times of adversity.

