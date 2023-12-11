Bruins injury report: Boston HC delivers latest on Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and more ahead of Devils matchup

As the Boston Bruins prepare for their upcoming matchup against the New Jersey Devils, head coach Jim Montgomery provided updates on the team's injury status and addressed the challenges faced by younger players like Matthew Poitras.

Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy are both considered "day to day" with their availability for the upcoming game against the Devils yet to be determined. The coach mentioned that their progress is being monitored and a more definitive answer on their status will be available closer to game day.

Jim Montgomery said,

"Day to day. He's (Pavel Zacha) still day to day. You know, we'll have more of a definitive answer tomorrow on whether he's a player for us Wednesday. Same goes for Charlie (Charlie McAvoy). You know, they're progressing. They're not at the stage where we can say they're players. Yes or no, yet for Wednesday."

Brad Marchand's absence from practice was described as a scheduled maintenance day. This planned break aims to ensure Marchand's well-being and readiness for upcoming games.

Jim Montgomery said,

"That's a maintenance day scheduled. It was scheduled last week that this would be maintenance day for him."

Montgomery highlighted the importance of supporting young players like Matthew Poitras, emphasizing the inevitable ups and downs they face during their first NHL season. Poitras, a 19-year-old contributing significantly to the team's success, received encouragement and guidance during a meeting with the coach.

Montgomery said,

"Yeah. Him and I had a great meeting today, you know, about a lot of what you just discussed and asked about. And, you know, he's a 19-year-old kid that's doing really good things. Help the Bruins be 18-5, and there's going to be struggles. There's struggles for everybody."

The Bruins HC added,

"He (Matthew Poitras) really receptive. He's a terrific young man. And he comes into the meeting, he comes in and he could walk under the crack of the door into my office, and he walks out and he can walk through both. And that's what you want."

"You want to have an open and honest conversation about why things are transpiring like they do and what he needs to focus on. Give him two things to focus on to really allow him to have success. And if I go down the three lines, be part of the three lines."

Practice was deemed "just okay" by Montgomery, prompting a discussion with the players about the need to elevate their performance and focus on achieving excellence in effort and execution.

Montgomery said,

"I stopped practice before we switched drills. I asked them if they thought practice was good enough, and Poitras said no right away. So I said, well, let's pick it up here in this next drill so that we can accomplish good things to get ready for Wednesday."

Expand Tweet

Bruins HC acknowledges recent struggles

Acknowledging the recent struggles faced by various successful teams in the league, Bruins HC Jim Montgomery emphasized the need for increased energy.

Jim Montgomery said,

"We just saw the Rangers lose two. Vegas went through it a little while ago. We went through it three games in Dallas. You know, the teams that started off really good have all had five-game segment where they wouldn't like it."

"We need more energy. That's something that I actually talked to Poitras about."

Montgomery spoke to Poitras about the infectious positive impact of his smile and encouraged him to bring that energy to the team, particularly given the upcoming game against New Jersey.

The Bruins HC said,

"I go, you have a very infectious smile. I said, when you smile, I feel better. I said, so can you imagine your teammates? And I go, you know you're 19 in the NHL, right? Like someone like Brad Marchand has been in here for 15 years. He might think going to New Jersey is just another game. But you, it's the first time I'm going to New Jersey, you know, I said, that brings the energy that we need."

Overall, the Bruins coaching staff is actively addressing both the physical and mental aspects of player well-being.