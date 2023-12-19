Bruins injury report: Boston HC provides encouraging update on Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy

In a promising update from Boston Bruins, head coach Jim Montgomery provided encouraging news regarding the injury status of Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy ahead of the upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild.

Montgomery shared insights on the status of both players, expressing confidence in Zacha's full recovery while acknowledging McAvoy's probable return.

"Zacha is 100%. We're just waiting for McAvoy to see where he's at after today... he's more than likely going to play, but I’m not going to sit here and say 100% he’ll come tonight if something changed in the morning skate," Montgomery said via Boston Bruins on X.

The Boston defensive lineup might see some adjustments, with Mason Lohrei potentially making way for Charlie McAvoy's return.

"Wotherspoon (Parker Wotherspoon) staying in, Lohrei (Mason Lohrei) coming out. If McAvoy plays," Montgomery added.

Pavel Zacha, sidelined due to an upper-body injury, is set to make a return to the lineup on Tuesday against Minnesota, also confirmed by Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald. Zacha, who has been a significant contributor with eight goals, 19 points, 47 shots on goal, and 29 hits in 26 games this season, will reclaim his spot on the top line and the first power-play unit after a three-game absence.

On the defensive end, Charlie McAvoy, dealing with an upper-body injury, is a game-time decision for the clash against the Wild, according to Montgomery.

McAvoy has been out of action for four games, and the coaching staff is optimistic about his return. However, they want to assess McAvoy's condition after the morning skate before making a final determination. If he gets the green light, Lohrei is likely to be scratched.

As Boston prepares to face Minnesota, the potential return of key players like Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy adds optimism to the Bruins' lineup. Fans will eagerly await the outcome of the morning skate to see if both players make a triumphant return to the ice.

Boston Bruins 2-1 loss in their previous game

Vincent Trocheck's overtime heroics lifted the New York Rangers over the Boston Bruins in a closely contested battle between the Eastern Conference's leading teams. Trocheck netted his second goal of the game just 2:03 into overtime, securing a 2-1 victory.

Despite the Bruins' Trent Frederic opening the scoring, the Rangers rallied, with Trocheck equalizing on a power play in the third period. The matchup was marked by a major penalty and game misconduct for David Pastrnak's boarding infraction.

The win propels the Rangers, tied with the Boston Bruins at 43 points, to the top of the conference with two additional wins.