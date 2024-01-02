Bruins' Jakub Lauko shares a message for Team Canada as Czechs stun in World Juniors quarterfinals

The Boston Bruins' Jakub Lauko, a Czech ice hockey center, took to Twitter with a succinct yet powerful message for team Canada:

"Not today Canada."

Lauko remarked after Czechia pulled off a last-minute upset, eliminating Team Canada with a dramatic 3-2 victory in the World Junior Hockey Championship.

B/R Open Ice tweeted the clip of the goal in final minute of the game and captioned:

"Czechia bounced Canada from the World Juniors by scoring with 11 SECONDS LEFT"

Jakub Stancl emerged as the hero for Czechia, scoring his second goal of the game with a mere 11.7 seconds left in the third period. The result left Canadian fans in shock as Czechia survived a blown 2-0 lead to secure a spot in the semifinals. Tomas Cibulka added another goal for Czechia, while Jakub Vondras claimed the win between the pipes.

The Canadians, determined to mount a comeback, saw Matthew Wood and Jake Furlong finding the back of the net. However, it was Stancl's late-game heroics, capitalizing on a deflection off Canadian defenseman Oliver Bonk's stick, that sealed the fate of the quarterfinal.

This clash was a rematch of last year's gold-medal showdown, where Canada prevailed in overtime. The intensity of the rivalry carried into this encounter, with Czechia gaining sweet redemption.

Despite a challenging start, trailing 2-0 after the first period, the resilient Canadians fought back. Wood and Furlong showcased their offensive prowess, narrowing the deficit and ultimately leveling the score. However, Czechia's late-game skillful play proved decisive, dashing Canada's hopes of advancing in the tournament.

Canadian goaltender Mathis Rousseau faced adversity but made crucial saves, while the team, missing several key players, displayed resilience throughout the game. The absence of eligible pros and injuries to key players added to the challenges for the defending champions.

More on Jakub Lauko's performance this season

After returning from injury on Nov. 9, Jakub Lauko, at 23 years old, has been a consistent presence on the Bruins fourth line alongside John Beecher and Morgan Geekie. He has demonstrated reliable defensive contributions.

So far in this NHL regular season, over 26 games, Jakub Lauko recorded three assists, accumulating a total of three points. With a -6 plus-minus rating, he has spent 20 minutes in the penalty box.

Despite not contributing to power-play or shorthanded goals, he logged an average time on ice (TOI) of 9 minutes and 24 seconds per game. His productivity (PROD) amounted to 81 minutes and 33 seconds.

As the hockey world processes the shock of Czechia's unexpected victory, Jakub Lauko's simple yet impactful message will most likely upset Canadian fans.