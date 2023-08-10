Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has opened up about the unique dynamics of his partnership with Linus Ullmark, shedding light on their friendship and competitive spirit.

Swayman, who secured a one-year, $3.475 million contract through arbitration, expressed gratitude for remaining in the Bruins' fold, acknowledging the challenging nature of the process. With key players like Patrice Bergeron departing, Swayman understood the need for the existing core to step up.

Swayman's unwavering commitment to off-season training, guided by performance coaches Kevin Neeld and Tim Lebbossiere, showcase his dedication to honing his skills. Amid rigorous workouts, he also emphasized the importance of balancing hard work with leisure, enjoying the outdoors during weekends.

The remarkable bond between Swayman and Ullmark took center stage. Swayman revealed that this gesture was a testament to their unwavering support and shared goals.

He stressed that healthy competition between them only serves to enhance their performance, as they constantly push each other to excel on the ice, all for the betterment of the Bruins.

Jeremy Swayman cherishes goalie hugs with Ullmark

Boston Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman is eagerly anticipating the continuation of his dynamic partnership with Linus Ullmark, the Vezina Trophy winner. Despite the competition for more playing time, Swayman emphasizes their unbreakable camaraderie, underpinned by mutual respect and pursuit of excellence.

The iconic post-win hug between Swayman and Ullmark has become a symbol of their shared success. Having secured the Jennings Trophy for the fewest goals allowed last season, the bond they share is more than a mere celebration.

Swayman acknowledges that their embrace is not only a tribute to their synergy but also a testament to the fervent support of the Boston Bruins fan base.

"That's something that will never be replicated again. That's something that we've created together and, no matter what, we look forward to that every year." Swayman added

Jeremy Swayman recognizes the transformative power of healthy competition. He highlights how their friendship thrives on the desire to elevate their respective games.

The duo's commitment to outdoing each other in practice drives their performance on the ice. Swayman emphasizes that this competitive spirit ensures that they push themselves to the limit, fueling their quest for victory and contributing to the team's success.

Eventually, Swayman cherishes the hugs and the collaborative spirit they represent. With their shared mentality, they're poised to provide the Bruins with a strong goaltending tandem, capable of delivering victories and maintaining their position as a force to be reckoned with in the league.