Bruins lineup update: Boston set to start Jeremy Swayman over Linus Ullmark in Game 7 against Panthers

Boston Bruins fans will see Jeremy Swayman start in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's happening for the second consecutive season now. Swayman is stepping in for Linus Ullmark, who started the first six games of the series.

He has given up 10 goals in the last two games, leading to the Bruins' defeat in both matches.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce Jeremy Swayman will start in Game 7 for Boston Jeremy Swayman will start in Game 7 for Boston 👀 https://t.co/1NSLNppnfh

Swayman made his last start on April 13 against the Montreal Canadiens in the regular season finale. Although he only played 3:11 minutes in Game 4 in Florida on April 23, he was exceptional during the regular season.

He posted a 24-6-4 record and was tied for fourth among all goaltenders with a .920 save percentage. His 2.27 GAA was ranked fourth, and his .862 high-danger save percentage was second-best among netminders with 25-plus games played.

Swayman, who played his first-ever playoff game in Game 3 of last season's first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes, will be looking to improve on his last performance in the playoffs. After Ullmark struggled in Games 1 and 2, Swayman played the final five games of the series. This included Game 7 in Carolina, where he allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 3-2 defeat.

The Boston Bruins will be hoping for a stellar performance from Swayman in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. It's important as they fight for their place in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Exploring Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman's NHL career

Jeremy Swayman is a rising star in the NHL. Born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska, he developed a love for hockey at a young age, attending games with his father and starting his goaltending career at just five years old.

After playing for the Pikes Peak Miners and the Sioux Falls Stampede in junior ice hockey, Swayman was selected by the Bruins in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He then went on to play college hockey for three seasons with the Maine Black Bears, where he garnered attention as one of the top goaltenders in the country.

Jeremy Swayman began his professional career in the 2020-21 season, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed his debut. He started the season with the Providence Bruins in the AHL but was promoted to the NHL in April due to injuries and illness to Boston's primary goaltenders.

In the current 2022-23 NHL season, Jeremy Swayman has continued to prove himself to be a valuable part of the Bruins.

