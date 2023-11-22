Bruins may cut ties with Milan Lucic after alleged domestic violence case, per Boston Globe beat writer

The future of Milan Lucic with the Boston Bruins hangs in the balance, as the veteran winger faces allegations of domestic violence, according to a Boston Globe beat writer.

In the aftermath of the incident, Lucic has entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, signaling a leave of absence from the team. According to the beat writer, unofficially, it seems that Lucic's tenure with the Bruins should come to an end, given the gravity of the accusations.

The Bruins organization has expressed support for Lucic's decision to enter the assistance program, emphasizing his indefinite leave from the team. The beat writer underscores the societal importance of not tolerating domestic violence, even in the realm of professional sports.

Quoting from the team's statement, he said:

"The Boston Bruins have been in communication with the Lucic family, offering our support and assistance. The organization is supportive of Milan’s decision to enter the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program.

"He remains on an indefinite leave of absence from the team. With respect to both his ongoing rehabilitation and the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time."

The beat writer draws attention to details from the police report, outlining a distressing altercation where Lucic allegedly imposed physical harm on his wife during an argument. It emphasizes the broader societal stance against domestic violence and the severe consequences it carries for reputations and careers.

In light of these allegations, the beat writer suggests that, unless less incriminating facts emerge or the situation takes a different turn, it would be easy and perhaps necessary for the Bruins to sever ties with Milan Lucic.

The organization is reminded of a previous controversial signing and urged to make a decision that aligns with its values and commitment to a safe and respectful environment.

Milan Lucic pleads not guilty, issued 'no abuse' order

Boston Bruins player Milan Lucic faced in Boston Municipal Court, entering a not-guilty plea for assault and battery on a family member. The 35-year-old forward, arrested after a 911 call, was released on personal recognizance with a "no alcohol" and "no abuse" order toward his wife, the alleged victim.

According to the Boston police report, Lucic's wife claimed that he attempted to choke her on returning home intoxicated, accusing her of hiding his cell phone and escalating into verbal aggression.

She alleged that he grabbed her by the hair when she tried to leave. Despite police observing "redness" on her chest, she declined medical treatment. During his arrest, Lucic appeared intoxicated and offered no explanation. The prosecutor said:

"He did not attempt to provide any explanation at that time. The defendant was cooperative, indicated that he understood, and at that time, he was escorted upstairs to retrieve his belongings."

Milan Lucic's next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19 via Zoom, with the "no abuse" order and alcohol restriction remaining until the case concludes.