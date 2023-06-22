Buffalo Sabres 2023 Preseason Schedule: Dates, TV Schedule, Tickets & more

Buffalo Sabres fans will be able to see their team shortly as they lace up their skates following the NHL's annoucnement of their preseason campaign.

The 2022-23 season turned out to be yet again a disappointing season for the Buffalo Sabres as they again failed to make the postseason. It has been over a decade now since fans have seen them play in the playoffs.

However, the Sabres have an offseason to make roster changes, as well as the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Fans can expect to see the changes made by the team during the offseason when the Buffalo Sabres take on the ice in preseason games ahead of the new campaign.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Buffalo Sabres' 2023 preseason schedule, including date, timings, TV schedule and ticket information.

Buffalo Sabres 2023 preseason complete schedule date and timings

The Sabres will kick off their 2023 preseason campaign in September against the Washington Capitals and will play seven games before the commencement of the new season in October.

Below is the complete preseason schedule of the Sabres in 2023.

Game 1 vs Washington Capitals - Sunday, September 24 at Capital One Arena (2 p.m. ET)

Game 2 vs Boston Bruins - Tuesday, September 26 at KeyBank Center (7 p.m. ET)

Game 3 vs Toronto Maple Leafs (Kraft Hockeyville game) - Wednesday, September 27 at Joe Thornton Community Centre (TBA)

Game 4 vs Pittsburgh Penguins - Thursday, September 28 at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m. ET)

Game 5 vs Columbus Blue Jackets - Saturday, September 30 at KeyBank Center (3 p.m. ET)

Game 6 vs Columbus Blue Jackets - Wednesday, October 4 at Nationwide Arena (7 p.m. ET)

Game 7 vs Pittsburgh Penguins - Friday, October 6 at KeyBank Center (7 p.m. ET)

Buffalo Sabres 2023 Preseason TV Schedule & Ticket Information

Fans will be able to watch the Sabres' preseason games in 2023 live but will have to wait for a while, as there's currently no information about the TV and radio schedule for the games. Broadcast, ticket and pricing will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, the NHL has also not released the schedule for the 2023-24 season. The league usually announces the schedule after the free agency begins on July 1st.

