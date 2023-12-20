Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo responds to question of players still listening to head coach Don Granato

Amid a challenging season for the Buffalo Sabres, head coach Don Granato is facing increased scrutiny from fans following a disappointing 9-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. As the team struggles with a 13-17-3 record, whispers of a potential coaching change have begun to circulate among disgruntled supporters.

The unrest reached a boiling point on Tuesday night when Buffalo fans, frustrated by their team's underwhelming performance, resorted to chanting for Granato's dismissal and expressing their displeasure through boos. The Sabres, a young team that narrowly missed the playoffs in 2023, entered the current season with high expectations but have fallen short of those aspirations.

Amidst the growing discontent, team captain Kyle Okposo stood firm in support of his coach when questioned about the team's commitment to Granato. In response to a query by Buffalo Sabres columnist Mike Harrington, Okposo emphatically said:

"Listen, I’m not gonna sit here and bash the coaches. I’m not gonna talk about us quitting. I’m not gonna talk about Donnie and us not listening. That’s not right. Donnie has our full support. We are gonna play hard for Donnie, and that’s it."

Granato, in his fourth season as the Buffalo Sabres' head coach, has faced criticism for the team's inconsistent performance, holding a 96-105-24 record. Despite the challenges, Okposo's unwavering support indicates a united front within the team as they navigate the ups and downs of the season, striving to turn the tide and salvage their playoff hopes.

Columbus Blue Jackets prevail 9-4 over Buffalo Sabres in high-scoring thriller

The Columbus Blue Jackets orchestrated a dominant 9-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. The first period set the tone with five rapid-fire goals, commencing with Rasmus Dahlin's early strike. However, the Blue Jackets swiftly answered, with Johnny Gaudreau and Adam Fantilli propelling them to a 3-1 lead. Kirill Marchenko's goal further solidified Columbus' command.

The second period turned into a goal bonanza, highlighted by Marchenko's lightning-fast hat trick in just 20 seconds, extending the Blue Jackets' lead to 7-1. Erik Gudbranson and Sean Kuraly added to Buffalo's woes. A late goal by Kyle Okposo offered a glimmer of hope for the Sabres, narrowing the margin to 7-2.

The third period unfolded with additional strikes from Tage Thomson and Dylan Cozens, but Columbus sealed the deal with goals from Cole Sillinger and Kent Johnson. Marchenko's hat-trick heroics and Gaudreau's three-point performance underscored the Blue Jackets' emphatic 9-4 triumph, leaving the Sabres searching for answers in the aftermath of a challenging defeat.