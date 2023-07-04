Buffalo Sabres Development Camp 2023: Roster, dates, complete schedule, and more

The Buffalo Sabres have announced their highly anticipated Development Camp for 2023, which is set to take place at the LECOM Harborcenter from Jul. 2 to 6. The camp aims to provide prospective players with an opportunity to experience professional work habits and learn about the organization's standards.

Headlining the 35-player roster are first-round picks from previous NHL drafts, including Ryan Johnson (2019), Noah Ostlund (2022), and Zach Benson (2023). The roster comprises a diverse mix of talent, consisting of 19 forwards, 11 defensemen, and five goaltenders. The camp serves as an ideal platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and potential.

All on-ice sessions will be open to the public, with no admission fee required. However, access will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and availability cannot be guaranteed. The four-day event will feature intense training sessions and culminate in a thrilling competition.

The full schedule of on-ice sessions at LECOM Harborcenter:

Sunday, July 2: 2-3 pm

Monday, July 3: 11:15 am-12:15 pm

Wednesday, July 5: 11:45 am -12:45 pm

Thursday, July 6: 3v3 Competition at 9:15 am

A complete positional breakdown of the development camp roster below:

Forwards

9 Zach Benson

56 Matteo Costantini

29 Riley Fiddler-Schultz

58 Aaron Huglen

84 Gustav Karlsson

52 Aleksandr Kisakov

61 Jakub Konecny

51 Viljami Marjala

95 Ethan Miedema

54 Olivier Nadeau

79 Viktor Neuchev

36 Noah Ostlund

75 Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson

70 Jake Richard

88 Stiven Sardarian

20 Lawson Sherk

94 Linus Sjodin

55 William von Barnekow

92 Anton Wahlberg

Defense

44 Chris Jandric

33 Ryan Johnson

90 Sean Keohane

83 Mats Lindgren

41 Albert Lyckasen

62 Gavin McCarthy

82 Nash Nienhuis

91 Nikita Novikov

74 Norwin Panocha

45 Nicolas Savoie

64 Max Strbak

Goaltenders

40 Nathan Airey

35 Josh Fleming

50 Topias Leinonen

34 Scott Ratzlaff

80 TJ Semptimphelte

Throughout the camp, the attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the Buffalo Sabres' development staff and performance team. They will gain valuable insight into the resources and support systems available to them as they progress in their hockey career.

Fans and hockey enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the Buffalo Sabres Development Camp 2023, as it will provide a glimpse into the future of the organization. The camp will seve as an essential stepping stone for the young athletes, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities ahead in their quest to reach the NHL.

Buffalo Sabres' confidence in goaltending trio defies expectations

Despite missing the playoffs narrowly, the Buffalo Sabres have shown confidence in their goaltending trio of Eric Comrie, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi. General manager Kevyn Adams has expressed satisfaction with their abilities, despite their limited experience.

The cost of acquiring established goalies like Connor Hellebuyck and Carter Hart has been a hurdle. Hence, the Sabres have opted to build around their present goaltenders and focus on bolstering their defense.

They remain open to potential trades but believe in the talent they have. The option to make additions at the trade deadline will be open if the Buffalo Sabres remain in playoff contention.

