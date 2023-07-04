Buffalo Sabres Development Camp 2023: Roster, dates, complete schedule, and more

The Buffalo Sabres have announced their highly anticipated Development Camp for 2023, which is set to take place at the LECOM Harborcenter from Jul. 2 to 6. The camp aims to provide prospective players with an opportunity to experience professional work habits and learn about the organization's standards.
Headlining the 35-player roster are first-round picks from previous NHL drafts, including Ryan Johnson (2019), Noah Ostlund (2022), and Zach Benson (2023). The roster comprises a diverse mix of talent, consisting of 19 forwards, 11 defensemen, and five goaltenders. The camp serves as an ideal platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and potential.
All on-ice sessions will be open to the public, with no admission fee required. However, access will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and availability cannot be guaranteed. The four-day event will feature intense training sessions and culminate in a thrilling competition.
The full schedule of on-ice sessions at LECOM Harborcenter:
Sunday, July 2: 2-3 pm
Monday, July 3: 11:15 am-12:15 pm
Wednesday, July 5: 11:45 am -12:45 pm
Thursday, July 6: 3v3 Competition at 9:15 am
A complete positional breakdown of the development camp roster below:
Forwards
9 Zach Benson
56 Matteo Costantini
29 Riley Fiddler-Schultz
58 Aaron Huglen
84 Gustav Karlsson
52 Aleksandr Kisakov
61 Jakub Konecny
51 Viljami Marjala
95 Ethan Miedema
54 Olivier Nadeau
79 Viktor Neuchev
36 Noah Ostlund
75 Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson
70 Jake Richard
88 Stiven Sardarian
20 Lawson Sherk
94 Linus Sjodin
55 William von Barnekow
92 Anton Wahlberg
Defense
44 Chris Jandric
33 Ryan Johnson
90 Sean Keohane
83 Mats Lindgren
41 Albert Lyckasen
62 Gavin McCarthy
82 Nash Nienhuis
91 Nikita Novikov
74 Norwin Panocha
45 Nicolas Savoie
64 Max Strbak
Goaltenders
40 Nathan Airey
35 Josh Fleming
50 Topias Leinonen
34 Scott Ratzlaff
80 TJ Semptimphelte
Throughout the camp, the attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the Buffalo Sabres' development staff and performance team. They will gain valuable insight into the resources and support systems available to them as they progress in their hockey career.
Fans and hockey enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the Buffalo Sabres Development Camp 2023, as it will provide a glimpse into the future of the organization. The camp will seve as an essential stepping stone for the young athletes, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities ahead in their quest to reach the NHL.
Buffalo Sabres' confidence in goaltending trio defies expectations
Despite missing the playoffs narrowly, the Buffalo Sabres have shown confidence in their goaltending trio of Eric Comrie, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi. General manager Kevyn Adams has expressed satisfaction with their abilities, despite their limited experience.
The cost of acquiring established goalies like Connor Hellebuyck and Carter Hart has been a hurdle. Hence, the Sabres have opted to build around their present goaltenders and focus on bolstering their defense.
They remain open to potential trades but believe in the talent they have. The option to make additions at the trade deadline will be open if the Buffalo Sabres remain in playoff contention.
