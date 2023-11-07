Buffalo Sabres vs Carolina Hurricanes: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 7th 2023

The Carolina Hurricanes (7-5) host the Buffalo Sabres (6-6) at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The game is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSG-B and BSSO.

The Hurricanes currently occupy the sixth position in the Eastern Conference with 14 points, while the Sabres are ranked 11th with 12 points.

Carolina's last match on Saturday ended in a 4-3 road victory against the New York Islanders, and on the same date, the Buffalo Sabres secured a 6-4 road win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Broadcast: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: WGR 550 Sports Radio, KCHZ - The Vibe 95.7 FM, and WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan

The Buffalo Sabres look to their offense for success

The Buffalo Sabres are banking on their strong offensive performance to make this a promising season, as they currently average 3.25 goals per game.

Leading the charge, Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner and Caset Middlestadt have combined for an impressive 15 goals and 17 assists, providing the driving force behind the top two lines.

The rest of the offensive lineup has also stepped up, with Alex Tuch, John-Jason Peterka and Dylan Cozens contributing 11 goals and 13 assists.

Furthermore, Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, from the defensive position, have added another dimension of prowess. However, the Sabres defense has struggled, conceding an average of 3.17 goals per game.

Power and Henri Jokiharju have contributed 1.6 defensive point shares, but the remaining defensive unit has encountered difficulties, allowing opponents to exploit open shooting opportunities.

In goal, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has faced challenges with a .901 save percentage and a 3.14 GAA on 141 shots, resulting in a -0.6 goals saved above average.

On the injury front for Buffalo Sabres, Eric Comrie is out with a lower-body injury, Brandon Biro is out with an upper-body injury, Jack Quinn is out with Achilles, while Mattias Samuelsson and Zachary Benson are out with lower-body injuries.

The Hurricanes thrive on their offensive prowess

The Hurricanes have been riding a wave of offensive success this season, averaging an impressive 3.42 goals per game.

Key contributors like Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas have led the charge with 14 goals and 18 assists, anchoring the top two lines.

The remaining offensive players, including Teuvo Teravainen, Michael Bunting and Sebastian Aho, have combined for 13 goals and 12 assists.

Adding to their offensive firepower, Brady Skjei and Jaccob Slavin, from the blue line, have contributed four goals and 11 assists. However, the Hurricanes' defense has been a concern, conceding an average of 3.50 goals per game.

While Skjei and Slavin have managed 1.7 defensive point shares, the rest of the defensive unit has faced challenges, allowing opponents to capitalize on open shooting opportunities.

Goaltender Antti Raanta has struggled with a .870 save percentage and a 3.03 GAA on 100 shots, resulting in a -3.5 goals saved above average.

On the injury front, Frederik Andersen is out with a blood clotting issue, Brett Pesce is out with a lower-body injury and Ryan Suzuki is out with an upper-body injury.