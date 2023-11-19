Buffalo Sabres vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 19th 2023

The Buffalo Sabres and the Chicago Blackhawks are set to clash on the ice at the United Center on Sunday, Nov. 19, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Hockey fans can catch the action live on ESPN+, MSG-B and NBCS-CHI.

Both teams are coming off recent challenges, making this matchup intriguing for fans and analysts alike.

Buffalo Sabres Game preview

Buffalo finds itself in a bit of a slump, having suffered its third consecutive loss in the previous outing against Winnipeg on Friday night. This defeat marked their fourth in the last five games, and the Sabres hold a 7-9-1 record.

They sit in seventh place in the Atlantic Division, trailing the division-leading Bruins by 11 points. Offensive struggles have plagued Buffalo this season, as the Sabres currently rank 24th in the league, averaging 2.82 goals per game. Defensively, the team is 17th, allowing an average of 3.24 goals per contest.

Their special teams' performance has been a concern, particularly on the power play, where they rank 29th with a success rate of only 10.2%. On the penalty kill, however, the Sabres have been more successful, sitting in 10th place with an 84.6% success rate.

Chicago Blackhawks Game preview

On the other side of the ice, the Chicago Blackhawks are navigating a tough season, currently tied for seventh in the Central Division with a 5-9-0 record. They face a 13-point gap behind the division-leading Stars. Chicago's offensive struggles mirror those of the Sabres, as it ranks 28th in the league with an average of 2.57 goals per game.

Defensively, the team is tied for 25th, allowing an average of 3.50 goals per contest. The power play has been a challenge for the Blackhawks, with a success rate of 12.5%, placing them at 27th in the league. Their penalty killing has been slightly more effective, sitting at 16th with a 78.7% success rate.

Sabres vs. Blackhawks: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Over the course of 22 games played, the Buffalo Sabres and Chicago Blackhawks have collectively averaged 6.4 goals per match. The Chicago Blackhawks have been dominant, winning 17 of the 22 games, while the Buffalo Sabres secured victories in 5 matchups. Both teams have experienced losses, with the Sabres facing defeat in 17 games and the Blackhawks in 5. On average, the Buffalo Sabres have scored 2.5 goals per match, whereas the Chicago Blackhawks have averaged 3.8 goals per match.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Predictions

The Buffalo Sabres enter the game as favorites with odds of -174, while the Chicago Blackhawks are the underdogs at +145. The over/under is set at 6.5 points.

Buffalo, coming off a close 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, is expected to secure victory. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks aim to rebound from a recent 4-2 road defeat against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 18.

Sabres vs. Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Sabres to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over six goals: Yes

Tip 3: Sabres to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Connor Bedard to score: Yes