Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils: How and where to watch NHL live streaming on TV, channel list and more

The Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils are set to face off in what promises to be an exciting game. Here are all the details fans need to stay updated on the matchup.

Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils: Match details

The game between the Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT at the Prudential Center.

Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils: TV listings

MSGSN and MSG-B are two of the most popular sports channels in Canada, offering fans a wide range of hockey games to watch throughout the season. On Tuesday, these channels will broadcast the highly anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils.

Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils: Streaming Options

For NHL fans who may not have access to cable TV, there are several streaming options available to watch games online. The Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils can be streamed on a number of platforms, including DTV Stream and Fubo.

All of these streaming options provide fans with the flexibility to watch NHL games online.

Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils: Preview

As the NHL regular season draws to a close, the Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils face off in what promises to be an exciting game. With both teams heading in opposite directions, this matchup will provide fans with a glimpse of two teams with very different aspirations.

The Devils have been a force to be reckoned with this season, with their offense firing on all cylinders. Led by Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt, the Devils have been scoring at an impressive rate of 3.45 goals per game. Their top two lines have combined for an impressive 97 goals and 115 assists, while the rest of the offense has stepped up as well.

The Sabres, on the other hand, have struggled defensively this season. Despite their offense stepping up and scoring an average of 3.57 goals per game, the Sabres have fallen out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch have been the driving force behind the Sabres' offense with 103 goals and 118 assists combined. Casey Mittelstadt, Dylan Cozens and Victor Olofsson have also contributed with 63 goals and 73 assists between them.

Defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power have added 18 goals and 74 assists from the point to put the offense over the top. However, the Sabres defense has let them down this season, and they will need to tighten up if they hope to make a late-season push for a playoff spot.

The upcoming game between the Devils and Sabres promises to be an intriguing matchup. The Devils will look to continue their impressive form and maintain their position in the playoff race.

