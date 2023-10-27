Buffalo Sabres vs New Jersey Devils: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 27th Oct 2023

The New Jersey Devils and the Buffalo Sabres are set to face off in an exciting NHL matchup on Friday, October 27, 2023 at the Prudential Center.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on MSG. For those who prefer to watch online, the game can also be streamed for free on Fubo.

Buffalo Sabres vs New Jersey Devils Game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: MSG

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Buffalo Sabres Game preview

Last season, the Buffalo Sabres garnered a reputation as one of the most entertaining teams in the NHL. Their style of play featured a high-octane offense but struggled with a porous defense. As the youngest team in the league, they surprised many by remaining in playoff contention until the final week of the regular season, ultimately finishing with a 42-33-7 record.

The 2023 season, however, comes with different expectations for the Sabres as they aim to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Their performance has been a bit shaky at the start of the season, with a record of 3-4.

Their recent game against the Senators resulted in a 6-4 win, though it wasn't without its challenges. The Sabres, outshot 38-24 and outplayed by expected goal rates, relied on the goaltending heroics of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and a strong second-period offensive surge to secure the victory.

New Jersey Devils Game Preview

On the other side of the ice, the New Jersey Devils were a formidable team last season. They achieved an NHL record for the most significant year-over-year improvement in league history.

They closed out the regular season in the second spot of the Metro Division with an impressive 52-22-8 record. Their playoff journey saw them defeat the Rangers in a thrilling seven-game series in the first round, but their postseason run came to an end in the second round when they faced the Carolina Hurricanes, losing in five games. This season, the Devils hold a 3-2-1 record so far. Their most recent outing was a high-scoring contest against the Capitals, which they lost 6-4.

The game featured dramatic shifts in momentum, with the Caps securing three goals in the first period, the Devils responding with four goals in the second, and ultimately succumbing as the Capitals netted three more in the third period. Despite being outshot 25-22, the Devils were just narrowly outplayed in terms of expected goal rates.