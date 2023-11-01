Buffalo Sabres vs Philadelphia Flyers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov. 1 2023

The Buffalo Sabres (4-5-0) will compete against the Philadelphia Flyers (4-4-1) at the Well Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Sabres sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, while the Flyers, with consecutive losses, have descended to the basement of the Metropolitan Division.

With aspirations of advancing in the Eastern Conference, the upcoming game is highly anticipated.

Buffalo Sabres vs Philadelphia Flyers Game Details

Date and Time: Nov 1s, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia

Broadcast: ESPN+, TNT, MSG Network, and NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: WGR 550 AM, SiriusXM Radio (CH 91), ESPN Radio 104.5 FM

Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Key Players and Injury Status

The Sabres are looking for defensive improvements as they grapple with a challenging start to their season, even though they have netted 14 goals in the last three games.

Jeff Skinner, Dylan Cozens and Casey Middlestadt have taken the lead on the top two lines, amassing 10 goals and 13 assists.

Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch,and Jason-John Peterka have combined for nine goals and six assists. The contributions from defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, with two goals and 12 assists, have been instrumental in expanding the team's offensive prowess, too.

Owen power and Henri Jokiharju have contributed 1.5 defensive point shares, yet the remaining of the defense has struggled. In goaltending, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen maintains a .915 save percentage and a 2.84 goals against average, facing 82 shots.

Several Sabres players are dealing with injuries and suspensions. Eric Comrie is out indefinitely due to a lower body injury, leaving a gap in the goaltending department.

Connor Clifton is sidelined due to suspension. Young talent Jack Quinn is facing an indefinite absence due to Anchilles injury.

Matt Savoie is on the injured reserve list with a shoulder issue, while Devon Levi is questionable due to a lower-body concern while Zach Benso is also out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Key Players and Injury Status

Despite an impressive offensive display with an average of 3.33 goals per game, the Flyers find themselves grappling with a challenging season.

Travis Konecny, Cam Atkinson and Sean Couturier have combied for 15 goals and 12 assists, while the rest of the offense has also made substantial contributions.

Joel Farabee, Owen Tippett and Bobby Brink have added to the offensive firepower with eight goals and 10 assists. Defensemen Travis Sanheim and Sean Walker have further opened up the offense with three goals and nine assists from the blue line.

However, the defense has struggled, allowing an average of 3.11 goals per game, including 10 goals in the last two games.

Yegor Zamula and Nick Seeler have excelled in the top two pairings with 1.2 defensive point shares, but the rest of the defensive unit has had difficulties, giving opponents open shooting opportunities.

In goaltending, Cartar Hart maintains an impressive .921 save percentage and a 2.30 goals-against average after facing 203 shots. In terms of injury, Marc Staal faces an indefinite absence due to an upper body injury and Rasmus Ristolainen is placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed ailment.