'Buy him a Vegas jersey': NHL fans console San Jose Sharks fan's girlfriend seeking advice to pep him up after 0-10-1 start

A heartfelt plea from the girlfriend of a San Jose Sharks fan has caught the attention of fans on Reddit. She sought advice on how to uplift her boyfriend’s spirits following the Sharks' disappointing 0-10-1 start to the 2023 season.

The post, filled with concern and a desire to help struck a chord with many. She reached out for guidance on how to console her boyfriend and the response from the NHL community was overwhelming. Fans worldwide joined in with their suggestions creating a sense of camaraderie that transcends team loyalties.

One popular suggestion was to "Buy him a Vegas jersey."

The Vegas Golden Knights, known for their success could symbolize hope and new beginnings. Other fans shared their thoughts:

These actions, whether small demonstrate that the essence of the game extends beyond mere wins and losses.

The San Jose Sharks' miserable start to the 2023 season

The San Jose Sharks have had a tough start to this NHL season. Their record of 0-10-1 places them eighth in the Pacific Division. The team has been struggling to find their rhythm, experiencing a series of losses that have left both fans and players disheartened.

One notable challenge for the Sharks has been their difficulty in scoring goals. They have only managed to score 12 goals this season, ranking them last out of all 32 teams. Defensively, they have conceded a total of 55 goals, further highlighting the challenges they are facing on the ice.

Despite these struggles, key players like Tomas Hertl and William Eklund have been doing their best to turn things around. Hertl has scored 1 goal and provided 6 assists, while Eklund has contributed with 1 goal and 1 assist. These players are among the top performers for the Sharks this season.

The San Jose Sharks' losing streak includes defeats against formidable opponents such as the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins. These losses have undoubtedly affected team morale but also shed light on areas that require improvement.