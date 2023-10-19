"By far the worst shoe game" - Tim Stutzle calls out $57,500,000 Senators teammate for sub-par sneaker game

Tim Stutzle has become one of the biggest stars in ice hockey, but recently made headlines for an unexpected reason. The German professional ice hockey forward, who currently plays for the Ottawa Senators of the NHL called out teammate Brady Tkachuk for having an ineffective sneaker game.

Recently, Elliotte Friedman, a renowned sports journalist traveled to Stockholm, Sweden, to go sneaker shopping with star athlete, Tim Stutzle.

Tim Stutzle’s take on the shoe game

The excursion with Tim Stutzle provided insight into his off-ice personality as well as his passion for sneakers. It also led to a surprising revelation regarding teammate Brady Tkachuk.

Brady Tkachuk recently signed a seven-year, $57,500,000 contract with the Senators and Stutzle quickly pointed out his subpar sneaker game as:

"He has by far the worst shoe game".

The comment certainly highlighted the playful camaraderie between teammates.

This comment has generated immense laughter among both fans and players alike, as it provides a rare insight into the sneaker preferences of NHL players, and allows teammates to exchange friendly banter over it!

Expand Tweet

Although Tkachuk may be an exceptional skater, Stutzle believes his sneaker game falls short.

Stutzle's comment has added an intriguing dimension to their dynamic, reminding us that athletes often share strong bonds of friendship and good humor off-ice.

Tim Stutzle's Hockey Career

Tim Stutzle has quickly earned himself a reputation as an exceptional talent in ice hockey. A professional forward currently playing for Ottawa Senators of the NHL, his journey began at Krefelder EV 1981 where he led in scoring during the 2015-16 season as the top-scorer.

Stutzle transferred to Jungadler Mannheim for the 2017-18 season where his scoring prowess continued, tallying 18 goals and 29 assists. He got selected by Seattle Thunderbirds in the 2019 CHL Import Draft but opted to sign a three-year deal with Adler Mannheim instead and chose to remain in Germany.

Stutzle was selected third overall at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft due to his extraordinary talent and performance. Ottawa Senators quickly acquired him for their NHL squad and thus started off their professional NHL careers together.

Stutzle made his NHL debut a triumphant one, notching numerous notable feats during 2021-2022. On January 16, he scored his inaugural NHL goal and received Rookie of the Month honors for February.

On May 8 against Winnipeg Jets, Stuzle notched his maiden National Hockey League hat-trick firmly establishing him as an up-and-comer in his league.