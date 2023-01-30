"By the time he is done, ... he will break every franchise record" - JP Peterson waxes lyrical about Steven Stamkos

It's undeniable that Steven Stamkos has led the Tampa Bay Lightning to great success in the NHL over the past five years. The Lightning have been the premier club in recent seasons, winning back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships in 2020 and 2021, while also playing in last year's finals.

On Jan. 18, Stamkos became the first Tampa Bay Lighting player to reach the 500-goal milestone. His goal against the Vancouver Canucks helped the 32-year-old captain make history for the only club he has played for in the NHL.

NHL insider JP Peterson spoke on The JP Peterson Show about Stamkos' Hall of Fame career and incredible achievements with the Lightning:

"By the time he's done, he's probably going to be in the mid and top 10, 15 and scoring. He'll break every franchise record here in the Tampa Bay Lightning. He's an absolute first ballot Hall of Famer no doubt, you know, two times Stanley Cup champion, been to the finals ... four or five times now."

Congrats again to Steven Stamkos ( When you're just the third active member of the 500-goal club, you're going to get some love from the other two. 🫡Congrats again to Steven Stamkos ( @RealStamkos91 )! When you're just the third active member of the 500-goal club, you're going to get some love from the other two. 🫡 Congrats again to Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91)! ⚡️ https://t.co/8JBhCdcuVO

After recording his 500th career goal, Steven Stamkos joined Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin as the only active players to reach this incredible milestone. He currently sits 44th on the NHL's all-time goal-scoring list with 505 goals, however, by the end of the season he should jump several spots higher.

"So at 32 years old, he just looks like he's getting better. And he's finally healthy for the past couple of years. And he is playing tremendous hockey and he's got such great leadership" - JP Peterson

A look at Steven Stamkos' Hall of Fame career

Stamkos was selected by the Lightning as the first overall pick in the 2008 NHL draft after spending his junior career with the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League. During his two seasons with the Sting, Stamkos recorded 100 goals and 97 assists through 124 regular-season games.

"[email protected] captain Steven Stamkos spent part of his break having his number retired by his junior hockey club, the Sarnia Sting. #GoBolts" - Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun

Steven Stamkos has spent his entire NHL career with the club. Through 15 seasons in the NHL, he has already become Tampa Bay's all-time goal scoring leader (505), as well as the all-time points leader (1,029).

He currently sits 64 assists behind club leader Martin St. Louis. The Lightning captain has won two Stanley Cup titles and two Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophies as the NHL's top goal scorer (2009-2010 and 2011-2012).

Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning currently sit in third place in the Atlantic Division behind the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins with a 32-15 record.

